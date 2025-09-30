FB pixel

Sri Lanka assessing local IT firms for ongoing digital ID system management

Domestic firm to take over continuous operations after MSI contract fulfilled
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Sri Lankan IT companies are gearing up to participate in the selection and procurement of a local Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the ongoing  operation, maintenance and enhancement of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) platform.

As the project is being funded through a grant from India, Indian companies are being considered for the role of Master Systems Integrator (MSI). To ensure local expertise and control over the digital ID system, however, a separate tender has been issued to procure a domestic MSP to take over after the MSI’s initial contract is completed.

To that end, the Digital Economy Ministry, with the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), has issued an RFI to assess the readiness, technical expertise, and financial capability of Sri Lankan entities interested in managing and operating the digital identity platform.

The selected MSP will adopt control of the SL-UDI system following the completion of acceptance and security testing.

After the MSP takes over, and after further operational assurance tests and pilot operations, the Department for Registration of Persons will begin collecting demographic and biometric data for the SL-UDI system, projected to start in the latter half of 2026.

A key module of the government’s digital transformation strategy, the SL-UDI project is designed to promote a technology-driven society with inclusive, secure, and efficient digital public services. It aspires to streamline government services, boost efficiency, build digital trust, and lay the foundation for modern solutions across various sectors, with finance, healthcare, education, and e-government.

The selection of the Sri Lankan MSP is expected to occur in December 2025, allowing for six months of collaboration with the MSI to assist knowledge transfer and ensure a smooth transition. The operational success of the SL-UDI will heavily rely on the MSP’s performance, which is deemed critical to the digital ecosystem in Sri Lanka.

