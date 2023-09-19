Totm wins $5.1M in new contracts for ABIS in Indonesia

PT International Biometrics Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Totm Technologies Limited that operates under the name Interbio, has been awarded three contracts by the Directorate of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil), through Indonesia’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA).

The tenders cover annual technical support (ATS), maintenance and deployment of an automated biometric identification system (ABIS) for Indonesia’s National ID program, and are worth a combined total of around US$2 million.

The ATS tender is an extension of an existing contract, which had Totm subsidiaries providing biometrics services from January to August 2023. That deal was worth $3.1 million. The new contract, for $1.3M, lasts until the end of the calendar year.

In a release, Pierre Prunier, CEO and executive director of Totm Technologies, said that “Totm continues to support Dukcapil’s vision of Indonesia being a leader amongst ASEAN nations for digital transformation. Especially when we work with the Indonesian government to scale up, deploy and continue to maintain one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive National ID databases, we continue to provide excellent technical support and know-how.”

Indonesia, which has suffered major data breaches, is devoting significant attention and resources in 2023 to digital transformation. In May, the World Bank approved a $250 million loan to the country to support the increased use of digital identification and build trust in the digital economy.

Totm is riding a streak of lucrative biometrics contracts in the ASEAN region, including face biometrics deals with security firms in Indonesia, and a partnership to provide digital ID in the Philippines.

