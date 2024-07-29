Nigeria undertakes reforms to strengthen national digital ID legal framework

Legislation that will usher in a new dispensation for legal and digital identity management in Nigeria is being studied in the country’s National Assembly.

In a statement issued July 26 explaining the content of the draft piece of legislation, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it will “strengthen the regulatory function” of the ID management authority and “enhance the efficiency and inclusivity of the identity management system.”

The NIMC repeal and enact bill No. 23, which embodies several proposed amendments designed to improve the effectiveness and inclusivity of the Nigeria ID System, was first read in the country’s Senate on June 5. It seeks to update the NIMC Act of 2007.

“The amendments seek to fortify the foundational framework of the NIMC and its operations by expanding the scope of registrable persons. The benefit to the country is a more comprehensive and inclusive identification system, which enhances national security, facilitates efficient service delivery, and promotes financial inclusion,” the statement signed by the NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Koyode Adegoke, reads.

“The bill also aims to streamline the sharing of personal data, incorporating robust data protection measures to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ personal data and foster trust among citizens in the handling of their information. It also enhances NIMC’s administrative enforcement power to ensure timely and accurate compliance with ID registration requirements.”

The ID authority has expressed optimism that once the bill eventually becomes law, it will allow for a more “streamlined registration process, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing the reliability of the Nigeria ID System.” It is also expected to contribute significantly to the country’s socio-economic growth and digital economy ambitions.

Among the several changes to be introduced is the decriminalization of the non-use of the National Identification Number (NIN), according to daily newspaper Leadership. The NIMC Act of 2007 provides for penalties for non-compliance with NIN registration processes.

The outlet quotes the sponsor of the bill, Senator Barau Jibrin from the Northern State of Kano, as saying that the new bill proposes “administrative enforcement measures to encourage compliance with NIN usage” instead of “criminal penalties” over non-compliance with NIN registration requirements.

Introducing more robust data protection measures into the NIMC’s legal framework certainly comes as good news for digital rights advocates in the country who have flayed the ID authority’s attitude in the face of recent data breach reports.

The NIMC repeal and enact bill passed second reading in the senate early this month.

