Data Zoo, Metalenz, Precise, Token, Tools for Humanity add executives

A handful of biometrics and digital identity providers have announced leadership team updates including new finance and technology executives at Data Zoo, Metalenz, Precise Biometrics and Token. The former head of corporate communications at Coinbase has joined Tools for Humanity.

Data Zoo ramps up

Biometric identity verification solutions provider Data Zoo has named Jon Jones Chief Revenue Officer and Michael Ramsbacker Chief Product & Technology Officer. The Australian-American company is ramping up its global expansion efforts following a $22M raise completed in May.

Jones, who will lead the company’s sales and marketing strategy, including expanding Data Zoo’s global partner ecosystem, brings 25 years experience in the identity, fraud, and analytics space including leadership roles at Jumio, Experian, and Trulioo.

Ramsbacker will be responsible for the development and enhancement of Data Zoo’s KYC/KYB products. The CPTO previously held CPO and product management positions at Trulioo, Mitek, and Epsilon.

Both executives are based in North America.

Metalenz sets up for mass production

Boston-based optical semiconductor firm Metalenz is preparing for mass production of its Polar ID face unlock solution with the hiring of AI and Imaging expert Gaurav Aggarwal and Mari-Anne Gagliardi, a fabless semiconductor operations veteran.

Aggarwal, formerly of Meta Platforms, Blink, and Samsung Research, joins Metalenz as the VP of Software and Systems Engineering. Gagliardi, whose experience includes positions at Qorvo Power Device Solutions, United Silicon Carbide, and Sensors Unlimited, has joined Metalenz as the VP of Operations.

Precise recruits new CFO

Precise Biometrics has found its replacement for outgoing Chief Financial Officer Annika Freij, who announced last December they would be leaving the company. Maria Wester is the new CFO and member of the management team and is expected to start by August 20.

A professional with 20 years of experience in finance and leadership from international growth companies, Wester’s most recent role was CFO at Lime Technologies, a SaaS-company listed on Nasdaq Main Market Midcap. She has also held financial and management positions at Min Doktor, Intertrust Nordic, and Nilfisk.

Token hires to drive success

The wearable authentication solution provider has appointed Robert Osterwise as Chief Technology Officer and Tim Tonges as Chief Revenue Officer.

CTO Osterwise, responsible for advancing Token’s technology vision, comes from Stanley Black & Decker where he was Vice President Advanced Technology, Head of IoT, Digital Innovation, Emerging Technologies. Osterwise previously served as Technical Director at AT&T and held senior technology roles at Giesecke & Devrient.

Tonges brings more than 20 years of sales experience with technology and cybersecurity solutions at companies including FusionStorm, Bell Microproducts, and Pomeroy. As CRO, he is responsible for Token’s sales strategy, revenue growth, and global expansion of the sales organization.

The executives join Token’s executive leadership team reporting to CEO John Gunn.

Worldcoin communications

Elliott Suthers has become head of comms for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Worldcoin ecosystem developer Tools for Humanity.

Coindesk first reported the news and notes that Suthers has experience working in government policy in Washington, D.C. and had been with Coinbase since 2018.

