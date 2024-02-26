Metalenz-Samsung camera combo could make smartphone biometrics cheaper

Samsung’s Isocell Vision 931 image sensor has been chosen by meta-optics chip company Metalenz for its Polar ID imager.

Metalenz executives claim their Polar ID is unique in its ability to sense the full polarization of light in consumer-grade electronics. Early evaluation models of Polar ID cameras are out now, and more are expected in the second quarter.

Having that range reportedly makes it possible to recognize and authenticate a human face based on its polarization signature, in near infrared, collected from a single image.

Other sensors, according to the company require multiple images, which increases the sensor’s footprint and cost by 50 percent.

CY Lee, a Samsung vice president, said it’s a “pivotal advancement in biometric imaging.” The sensor will make security imaging on affordable phones worldwide, said Lee.

Metalenz is targeting face unlocking as the initial application for Polar ID. The cameras are currently being evaluated by leading smartphone manufacturers, according to the announcement, and will make their debut at MWC 2024 this week. Evaluation kits will be made available to other prospective customers during Q2.

The engine is the Isocell Vision 931, which reportedly will be able to collect polarized images with quantum efficiency.

Samsung introduced the Isocell Vision 931 just months ago to serve applications involving multiple cameras or fast-moving objects.

