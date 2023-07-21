SDK launched by Worldcoin to enable applications with World ID

More news from Worldcoin, who have made their World ID SDK public. Until now only available to a handful of select developers via a waitlist, the development kit is now generally available.

“The wait is over,” proclaims a post on Worldcoin’s website. “The World ID SDK makes web, mobile and on-chain integrations fast and simple. It includes a web widget (JS), Developer Portal, development simulator, examples, guides and more. Given World ID’s permissionless architecture, it is freely available for developers around the world to integrate with it.”

Worldcoin is designed to support existing open digital ID standards, and the SDK allows developers to integrate World IDs into applications like social network, marketplaces, and financial services with proof-of-personhood (PoP) established by the company’s AI-powered biometric imaging device, The Orb. The Orb provides biometric and liveness verification through multiple iris scans that are combined to create an iris template.

The company, however, emphasizes its commitment to data security and privacy.

“When signing in with Worldcoin,” says the blog post, “a person’s World ID, app accounts, PoP verifications and wallets are not linked together. No one, not even Worldcoin contributors or app developers, can track them across websites, identify the World ID connected to the account or generally know more about the person.”

Worldcoin recently announced it had surpassed 2 million sign-ups for its anonymized digital identity credential during its beta phase.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | iris biometrics | World ID | Worldcoin