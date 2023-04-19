Tech5 joins Secure Identity Alliance and OSIA to advance open standards in digital ID

Tech5 has joined the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), as well as its initiative for open-standards in foundational digital ID systems.

OSIA was founded as the SIA’s open-standards initiative in 2019. It is governed by an Advisory Committee, with a GitHub Community and Working Group carrying out projects. Tech5 is joining the OSIA Working Group to contribute its experience and market knowledge, according to the announcement.

Plans for further engagement by Tech5 include submitting its biometric matching and digital ID platforms to the OSIA global qualification program.

Tech5 Co-Founder, Chairman, and CTO Rahul Parthe says the company’s goals align with those of SIA, in terms of supporting trusted, inclusive legal and digital identity for all.

“One of the company’s key principles is a contribution to the development of standards and raising the level of expertise in the biometric market, and joining OSIA is an important strategic decision for Tech5”, says Rob Haslam, Tech5’s strategic advisor. “The company would also like to ensure that all its platforms are OSIA-compliant and available for all counties developing inclusive digital ID ecosystems using the OSIA framework.”

The company also notes its contributions to organizations such as the Biometrics Institute, European Association for Biometrics, OIX, and CITeR in the announcement.

Parthe set out Tech5’s vision for inclusive and privacy-preserving decentralized digital ID in a recent EAB lunch talk.

“We are delighted to welcome Tech5 to the OSIA Initiative, and we believe that their participation will be of great value to our collective efforts,” says OSIA Initiative Chair Debora Comparin. “With their expertise in biometrics, we are confident that they will make significant contributions towards our shared goal of fostering interoperability and innovation in the identity market. We look forward to collaborating with Tech5 and benefiting from their unique perspectives and insights.”

Tech5 has worked with projects utilizing OSIA’s standards before in Guinea, and is also integrated with the MOSIP open-source foundational digital identity platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | OSIA (Open Standards Identity API) | Secure Identity Alliance | TECH5