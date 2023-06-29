Okta adds Worldcoin authentication to Auth0 marketplace

Worldcoin’s digital ID authentication button has been added to ID and access-management software firm Okta‘s Auth0 marketplace.

A “Sign in with Worldcoin” button is active in the marketplace, according to Worldcoin executives. They are pushing the fact that getting their social login integration protocol in Auth0 as a “global first,” but have not said a first in what.

The executives say that millions people had already verified their Worldcoin’s World ID, which they can now use with “tens of thousands” of apps and services that depend on Auth0 for authentication.

World ID is designed to protect users’ privacy in a streamlined manner. Anyone verified through the protocol can tick the Worldcoin box on an app or service on Auth0. A QR code will appear that is scanned with a World ID-compatible wallet to be authenticated.

The integration gives app and online service developers a way to verify the identities of their users and protect against bots, according to the announcement. Users get a way to perform Auth0 authentication that avoids sharing personal information unnecessarily.

Worldcoin developer Tools for Humanity announced late last month that it has raised $115 million from investors led by Blockchain Capital.

The announcement does not hurt Okta’s goal to attain 50 billion users of its ID and access management products.

The company says that its customer total went from 4,350 in 2021 to 6,100 in 2022. And, without offering numbers, the company says authentication volume on Okta “nearly doubled.”

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | digital identity | enterprise | identity access management (IAM) | Okta | Worldcoin