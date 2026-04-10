Jumio expanding biometric reusable digital identity across LatAm

Following a launch in Brazil last year, U.S.-based Jumio is expanding its face biometrics-based reusable digital identity product, selfie.DONE, across Latin America, as it looks towards boosting its identity intelligence capabilities.

The product allows previously verified, trusted users to verify their identity with just a selfie, speeding up onboarding and avoiding the friction of uploading identity documents. The reusable ID platform relies on AI models to recognize returning users who sign up for new services while assessing risk in real time. The system automatically triggers full ID verification if risk is detected.

The service is moving Jumio towards continuous identity intelligence, according to Bala Kumar, the firm’s president and interim CEO. The expansion to Latin America will bring the company closer to a true global identity graph.

“Reusable identity represents a foundational shift in how businesses establish and maintain trust online,” says Kumar, who has recently replaced former CEO and President Robert Prigge.

The Palo Alto, California-headquartered firm launched selfie.DONE in October 2025.

The fast onboarding service has proven popular in Brazil, where it’s deployed by online gaming platform Hilgardo Gaming and TQJ, the company behind the Bet do Milhão online betting platform. Brazilian users can verify their selfie biometrics against the Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) number.

The importance of identity verification has become clearer in the gaming and gambling industry. However, some businesses in the gaming space are more concerned about conversion and friction than securing their onboarding solution, according to Reinhard Hochrieser, Jumio SVP of Product and Technology.

“This fear that robust checks will lead to player drop-off can present a blind spot that fraudsters can easily exploit,” Hochrieser told Biometric Update in an interview earlier this year.

Data from early deployments shows that approximately 60 percent of users complete fast-lane verification using selfie.DONE, which means a 17 percent increase in verification completion rates.

“With selfie.DONE, the majority of our users now take advantage of document-free verification, which has translated into higher conversion rates, stronger user satisfaction and improved retention,” says Andre Nizer, director of product and marketing at Hilgardo Gaming.

Article Topics

identity verification | Jumio | Latin America | onboarding | reusable digital ID | selfie biometrics