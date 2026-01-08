FB pixel

Jumio announces leadership transition; CPO and CTO Kumar takes lead role

Replaces Robert Prigge as interim CEO
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Jumio has promoted Bala Kumar to be the company’s President and interim CEO, replacing Robert Prigge.

Kumar was appointed chief product officer in 2021, and was appointed to a dual role, adding the CTO title, in June of 2024. He explained Jumio’s strategic shift from a core focus on biometric identity verification to providing an end-to-end orchestration platform to Biometric Update in an interview that year.

In his new role, Kumar will continue to oversee Jumio’s product vision and innovation efforts.

Prigge co-founded Jumio and helmed the company from 2016 until the dawn of 2026.

Under Prigge, Jumio emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with revenues below $10 million to more than a billion dollars in total sales. His LinkedIn profile claims Jumio is now the largest identity company in the world.

“This transition reflects the strength of our leadership bench and the company’s focus on disciplined execution,” says Ben Cukier, co-chairman of Jumio’s board of directors, in the announcement. “With deep institutional knowledge and a proven track record of delivering results, Bala is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the company with full authority during this period while we conduct a thoughtful search for a CEO to fuel the next phase of Jumio’s growth.”

Kumar also shared his thoughts on how reusable digital identity will reshape the market in 2026 with Biometric Update for an article looking at the year ahead.

“We have a strong foundation, a clear strategy, and an incredibly talented team,” Kumar says. “My focus is on executing our strategy in service of our customers and Jumio’s core mission: eradicating identity theft while enabling trusted, low-friction digital interactions for consumers and businesses both now and in the future.”

