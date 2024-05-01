FB pixel

St Vincent and the Grenadines plans to ease property transactions with digital ID

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
St Vincent and the Grenadines plans to ease property transactions with digital ID
 

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) – the ruling political party in St Vincent and the Grenadines – has reiterated the importance of a digital transformation plan the country is currently pursuing, saying it will facilitate a wide range of processes in including land and property transactions.

In an opinion for St Vincent Times, the government party says a single window land and property transactions project is among the projects to be implemented under the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), a World Bank-supported initiative involving regional neighbours Dominica, Grenada, and St Lucia.

Last year, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves told lawmakers efforts were being made to begin a digital ID pilot this year using the MOSIP platform. Now, the ruling party says a civil registration and national ID modernization project is about to commence, which is “pivotal for all other digital transformation projects.” Once digital ID is available, “online access to various services will become standardized and secured.”

The single land and property window, the party says, will “integrate digitally all the relevant land management activities and allow users the online tools to carry out their land and property transaction activities.”

The government says it has high regard for the project given that land is an important resource in the country which has to be managed properly, as the current land management system in the country is “inefficient, cumbersome, time-consuming, and costly.”

It says the project will include the creation of “a digital based mapping of the country of every parcel of land,” which “allows for land records to be digitized and updated,” and the “complete digitization of each parcel of land, those with deeds and those without.”

Apart from land and property management, the political party also argues that the digital ID and broader digital transformation project will enable or facilitate several other things including the putting in place of a digital government system that will simplify the delivery of public services, digital trade facilitation, tax management information system, digital payments, and the civil status registration system, among others.

The ruling party, in the opinion, also teases opposition political figures saying while they “salivate for political power with no ideas for SVG’s development, the ULP continues to be creative, proactive, and developmental in the people’s interest.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Americans’ comfort using biometrics in place of passwords, legacy ID verification grows

The iProov Biometric Pulse Survey of 2,000 Americans found that 79 percent of respondents think there has to be a…

 

Clear begins biometrics enrollment for TSA’s PreCheck, launches at Hawaii airport

Clear has joined Idemia and Telos among active providers of biometric enrollment to the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program for…

 

African govts must ensure adequate safeguards in digital ID rollouts: report

The 2023 Londa digital rights and inclusion in Africa report published by digital rights watchdog, Paradigm Initiative (PIN), has emphasized…

 

Pakistan’s NFIS initiative leverages digital identity for financial inclusion

Significant headway has been made in making digital financial services available to Pakistanis, with 60 percent of adults now benefiting…

 

Hong Kong targets biometric innovation for public services, police with Smart City MoU

Hong Kong has signed a deal to adopt biometrics and other Smart City technologies to support efficient and effective public…

 

Pistols drawn as UK surveillance state duels with rights groups

As the UK pushes forward with digital surveillance projects, the chorus of voices weighing in on the legal, ethical and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events