Australian government outlines potential audit of its digital identity system

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has released its audit work plan for 2023-24, and will again consider a review of the government’s digital identity program.

The plan includes a review of various programs and potential audits aimed at responding to current and emerging risks in public administration. As an independent reporting body, the ANAO strives to promote accountability and transparency in the Australian Government sector, leading to improved public sector performance.

One of the potential audits listed is the government’s digital identity system, which has a budget of over (roughly US$400.9 million). The Australian government’s digital identity system aims to enable citizens to conduct government business entirely online, eliminating the need to visit physical locations and use multiple logins to access different services. The prospective ANAO audit will assess the implementation progress, design, functionality, and allocation and expenditure of funding, including contract management, of the system.

Its scope will cover the Trusted Digital Identity Framework, the country’s digital identity exchanges, and the myGovID service Australians can use to interact with public services online.

The digital ID system has been mooted for a potential review for three years in a row now, as costs for the system previously known as GovPass have continued to balloon.

An independent audit completed in January found that a government commitment to sustained funding for the myGov digital ID program is needed.

