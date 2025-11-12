FB pixel

Thailand brings in stronger ID verification measures to curb identity theft, fraud

Calls for ‘stronger role’ from Google, LINE, TikTok 
| Lu-Hai Liang
Thailand has mandated a series of stricter identity verification measures across online platforms and mobile networks aimed at closing loopholes exploited by scam networks.

Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaichanok Chidchob, gathered together government agencies, private sector and platform providers including Google, LINE and TikTok for talks aimed at strengthening Thailand’s digital identity verification system.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has adopted a cap: cutting down SIM card ownership to no more than five mobile numbers per individual for all mobile operators. The NBTC Board will review and approve the final guidelines.

The rules are part of a wider effort to eliminate “ghost SIMs” and SIM box systems that are often exploited by fraud rings, which are especially rampant along Thailand’s border regions. The ministry also ordered tighter controls on SIM registration. All registrations carried out by authorised distributors must use Dip Chip identity verification or an equivalent secure digital platform, and users in identified high‑risk areas will face enhanced monitoring to prevent misuse.

A proposed “Survival SIM” policy would restrict SIM access for individuals identified as mule account operators by permitting their registrations only through the Department of Provincial Administration at the Ministry of Interior, ensuring direct identity checks and improved traceability. In August, Thailand’s telecoms regulator ordered all mobile operators to implement biometric liveness detection technology for SIM card registration in a bid to curb identity theft and fraud. The NBTC requires mobile operators such as True and AIS to verify users in real time using new photo and video authentication methods.

The eighth meeting of the Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime, convened under Section 13 of the Emergency Decree on Cybercrime, also saw discussions with representatives from Google, LINE and TikTok. Chaichanok urged the operators to increase their sense of responsibility as scam networks make use of their platforms.

“Global platforms must play a stronger role in protecting Thai users — not just by providing services, but by sharing responsibility for preventing cybercrime,” the Digital Economy and Society minister said, as reported by The Nation.

Talks with the platforms focused on upgrading user identity verification to include real-name checks and face biometrics alongside phone or email confirmation to prevent fake accounts from being created. The companies will also need to verify the identity of advertisers, whether they’re businesses or individuals.

The ministry is also fast‑tracking amendments to Section 32 of the Electronic Transactions Act to broaden regulatory oversight of platform operations and ensure security and accountability are enforced effectively. Officials said parallel measures include accelerating legal action against those operating mule accounts and preparing guidelines for compensating scam victims to be submitted to the National Policy Committee.

Chaichanok emphasised that combating cybercrime requires coordinated domestic and international cooperation and noted Thailand’s preparations to join the UN Convention against Cybercrime (UNCC). The UNCC was signed by 72 countries last month with the legal framework aimed at combating online crime.

However, it has not gone without contention as tech companies raised concerns about legally sensitive data requests, including those in the identity verification industry. Following the signing ceremony in October, identity verification provider Jumio said the treaty could bring new challenges around compliance for organizations.

The minister said the DE Ministry, working with the NBTC, banks and platform operators, will take firm steps to close the channels scammers use; stop ghost SIMs and mule accounts and build a more secure digital ecosystem for the public.

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

