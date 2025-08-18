Thailand mandates biometric liveness detection for SIM registration

Thailand’s telecoms regulator has ordered all mobile phone operators to implement biometric liveness detection technology for SIM card registration in a bid to curb identity theft and fraud.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced that operators including True and Advanced Info Service (AIS) must verify users in real time using new photo and video authentication methods.

“The NBTC prioritises consumer protection and aims to enhance trust in telecommunications services,” said NBTC commissioner Natthorn Phaosunthon, as quoted in The Nation. “This measure will reduce the risk of cyber threats and crimes that exploit phone numbers.”

The move addresses a long-standing loophole which criminals exploited by registering SIM cards with stolen or doctored images. Under the new system, users will be prompted to perform simple actions, such as blinking or remaining still, while the biometric liveness detection technology verifies that they are in fact a real person, rather than static photos, videos or masks.

The requirement is now in effect as of this Monday and applies to every new prepaid and postpaid SIM registration, as well as to existing customers who swap their SIM while retaining the same number. Service providers must ensure that identity verification can be completed through their mobile apps, at their service centers and via authorized dealers nationwide.

To register, Thai nationals will need to present their original national ID cards, while non-Thai residents must show their passports. Juristic individuals are required to provide a certificate of incorporation along with identification documents for their authorized representatives. All documents must be original and valid, in compliance with NBTC regulations and the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562.

Telecom technology-related crimes and online scams have surged in Southeast Asia, including identity fraud affecting financial institutions. At the GSMA Digital Summit, panelists discussed how Vietnam’s digital growth was threatened by the rise in scams, as well as ways to tackle the issue such as real-time verification for transactions, multi-factor authentication and biometrics, OTP solutions and greater cooperation between organizations.

In Thailand, police have been directed to step up enforcement of SIM card registration rules with retailers that breach regulations subject to fines or jail time. Countries including Indonesia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Cameroon, Russia and Pakistan are turning to biometric SIM card registration as a response to the rise in mobile phone fraud.

