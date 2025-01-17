Biometric authentication required for SIM card registration in India and Thailand

Following a spike in mobile telecommunications fraud and other related crimes, the government of India has directed that all new SIM card connections must henceforth be mandatorily activated with biometrics from the Aadhaar digital ID system.

The directive was issued this week by the Prime Minister’s Office, India TV reports, and it comes off as a response to a surge in criminality perpetrated through improperly identified SIM cards.

Going by the new rule, mobile telecoms companies are prohibited from selling new SIM cards without verifying the buyer’s biometrics using their Aadhaar. Biometric ID verification for SIM card activation in India was first announced in 2023.

The move is a more stringent rule than what obtained in the past and is provided for by the Telecommunications Bill 2023 which was okayed by both houses of parliament in 2023. Before now, users could present any government ID document such as a passport or voter ID to activate a SIM card.

According to reports, the mandatory Aadhaar biometrics verification measure comes after a meeting by stakeholders in the telecoms sector who noted the alarming nature of mobile phone-enabled criminal activities in the country.

Crackdowns on SIM fraud criminal networks have been conducted in India over the years, with cases of such criminal activities prompting huge financial losses by individuals and even enterprises and organizations.

It is expected that the new measure will lead to a substantial drop in unverified mobile telephone numbers and enhance the safety and security of financial transactions.

As part of the implementation of the directive, the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), which is at the forefront of the policy, has been called upon to work in close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to track down and punish those who will flout the orders, Telecom Talk relays.

The development in India follows a growing global trend where several countries have resorted to biometric SIM identification as a means of curbing crimes committed through telephone-enabled transactions.

Thai regulator approves measures to combat unauthorized SIMs

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has also approved plans requiring biometric authentication for SIM card registration as part of its overall strategy to fight telecom technology related crimes and online scams.

The Nation reports the regulator has also approved measures limiting some foreigners to three SIM cards per person per operator and requiring passports for SIM card purchases.

Police are being directed to step up enforcement of SIM card registration rules. Retailers that breach the regulations can be subject to fines or jail time.

Countries including Indonesia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Cameroon, Russia and Pakistan are turning to biometric SIM card registration as a response to the rise in mobile phone fraud.

