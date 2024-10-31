FB pixel

India launches app to facilitate civil registration

| Ayang Macdonald
In line with its determination to streamline access to a broad spectrum of government services in India, the central government has unveiled a mobile application that is expected to transform the way civil registration happens in the country.

The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, launched the application in a ceremony on October 29, according to a government press release. It is hoped that the new tool will significantly improve civil registration figures over the next coming years as the process is vital not only for the formulation of policies but also for healthcare planning.

Known as the Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile application, the tool, which is described as user-friendly, will “make registration of births and deaths seamless and hassle-free by allowing citizens to register at any time, from any place, and in their state’s official language,” Shah said in an X Post. “It will significantly reduce the time required for registration.”

The Minister said the launch of the application is part of the realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision launched in 2015 which intends to simplify access to services by integrating technology with governance and leveraging tech solutions to improve life for all citizens. Its launch is also in line with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act 2023.

To use the app, a person simply needs to download it on their phone, log in using their identity credentials, and then fill out a form containing all the necessary information before submitting. Once submitted, a digital certificate can be downloaded.

The CRS app was developed thanks to a collaboration between the Registrar General and the Census Commissioner of India, notes Indian Express.

Comments on the Minister’s post on X have positively greeted the launch of the app, with many Indians saying it is welcome initiative. One X user calls it “a great initiative toward strengthening digital infrastructure through Digital India,” while another says it will “reduce corruption and delays.”

The Digital India initiative has led to significant growth in the country’s digital public infrastructure ecosystem which is considered a model for many countries.

