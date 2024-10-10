FB pixel

FRT to prevent SIM card fraud in Indonesia

IDV with digital ID to verify customers in Hong Kong, Liberia
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics
FRT to prevent SIM card fraud in Indonesia
 

As facial recognition technology continues to gain ground in sectors such as mobile telecommunications, countries like Indonesia, China and Liberia are taking steps to enhance their SIM card registration processes by deploying biometric systems to verify customer identities.

Telkomsel’s facial recognition for prepaid SIM cards in Indonesia

In a move to improve regulatory compliance, Indonesian mobile operator, Telkomsel has announced plans to introduce facial recognition technology for prepaid SIM card registration. As reported by Developing Telecoms, the initiative aligns with the government’s directive to enforce stricter identity verification protocols.

As the second telecommunications in the country to embrace biometric technology, Telkomsel’s adoption of facial recognition aims to streamline the registration process while tackling issues of SIM card fraud.

This follows Indonesia’s 2017 mandate that all SIM card holders must register with their national identification number (NIK) to combat fraud and prevent the misuse of mobile services for criminal activities.

Telkomsel’s decision mirrors a broader trend in the region, as countries across Southeast Asia and beyond seek advanced tools to secure telecom networks.

SIM registration with digital IDs

Countries like Indonesia are not the only ones pushing forward with these SIM registration initiatives.

Hong Kong’s mandatory SIM registration, which came into effect in 2022, requires users to provide their full name, date of birth and a copy of their identity document, in a bid to also tackle organized crime, such as telephone scams, SCMP reports.

SImilarly, in Liberia, an initiative to link SIM cards with government-issued identification has kicked off as the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the National Identification Registry (NIR) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which extends through December 2026, Liberian Observer reports.

As the initiative kicks off, all mobile subscribers are required to register their SIM cards using a government-issued National Identification Card. Unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated by July 10, 2025. By requiring NIR-issued ID cards for SIM card registration, the LTA and NIR aim to prevent identity theft in the region.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Yoti trumpets NIST age estimation results and testing plans

A new facial age estimation algorithm submitted by Yoti to the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has placed…

 

Indonesia tests new digital ID system, calls on ASEAN to speed up DEFA negotiations

Indonesia is rolling out the limited release of its new digital government platform INA Digital. In this first phase, INA…

 

Colorado legislators wrangle laws on facial recognition in schools, data protection

Regulatory winds are blowing from both directions in Colorado, where a moratorium on AI facial recognition cameras in schools is…

 

Ethiopia kicks off digital ID enrolment drive in Addis Ababa

A month-long digital ID enrollment campaign gets underway in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, today October 10 in a move…

 

mDL authentication and biometrics among new modules from Veridocs

Kentucky-based authentication and identity management software maker Veridocs has launched modules for mobile driver’s license authentication, biometrics, mobile device verification…

 

Moldova works on aligning digital ID regulation with eIDAS 2.0

Moldova is working on aligning its digital ID regulation with the European Union and its Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events