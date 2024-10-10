FRT to prevent SIM card fraud in Indonesia

As facial recognition technology continues to gain ground in sectors such as mobile telecommunications, countries like Indonesia, China and Liberia are taking steps to enhance their SIM card registration processes by deploying biometric systems to verify customer identities.

Telkomsel’s facial recognition for prepaid SIM cards in Indonesia

In a move to improve regulatory compliance, Indonesian mobile operator, Telkomsel has announced plans to introduce facial recognition technology for prepaid SIM card registration. As reported by Developing Telecoms, the initiative aligns with the government’s directive to enforce stricter identity verification protocols.

As the second telecommunications in the country to embrace biometric technology, Telkomsel’s adoption of facial recognition aims to streamline the registration process while tackling issues of SIM card fraud.

This follows Indonesia’s 2017 mandate that all SIM card holders must register with their national identification number (NIK) to combat fraud and prevent the misuse of mobile services for criminal activities.

Telkomsel’s decision mirrors a broader trend in the region, as countries across Southeast Asia and beyond seek advanced tools to secure telecom networks.

SIM registration with digital IDs

Countries like Indonesia are not the only ones pushing forward with these SIM registration initiatives.

Hong Kong’s mandatory SIM registration, which came into effect in 2022, requires users to provide their full name, date of birth and a copy of their identity document, in a bid to also tackle organized crime, such as telephone scams, SCMP reports.

SImilarly, in Liberia, an initiative to link SIM cards with government-issued identification has kicked off as the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the National Identification Registry (NIR) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which extends through December 2026, Liberian Observer reports.

As the initiative kicks off, all mobile subscribers are required to register their SIM cards using a government-issued National Identification Card. Unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated by July 10, 2025. By requiring NIR-issued ID cards for SIM card registration, the LTA and NIR aim to prevent identity theft in the region.

