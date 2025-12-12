ADVP, Tony Blair Institute debate UK digital ID plans: Biometric Update podcast

Two distinct sides have emerged in the debate over how to implement digital identity in the UK. One says a national digital ID is a government project. The other says the private sector needs a prominent place in any digital ID scheme, and the government has already committed to that with its Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The issues at hand go beyond standard identity nerd fare to touch on deep-rooted cultural beliefs, immigration, legal frameworks and how Britons see themselves. Is a national digital identity run by the state a one-way ticket to mass surveillance? Or is it just common sense for a government wallet to optimize digital public services?

In this special edition of the Biometric Update Podcast, BU Managing Editor Chris Burt moderates a civil discussion between representatives of both sides. David Crack is the chair of the Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP); he believes his members already have everything needed to deliver digital identity at scale. Alexander Iosad is the director of government innovation policy at the Tony Blair Institute; he says the government is the logical entity for managing a digital ID scheme.

The two sides agree on some things, and disagree on others. Both, however, are emphatic on one point: digital ID in the UK is well worth arguing about.

Runtime: 01:01:27

