FB pixel

ADVP, Tony Blair Institute debate UK digital ID plans: Biometric Update podcast

The government wants a digital ID; identity providers say they can deliver it now
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
ADVP, Tony Blair Institute debate UK digital ID plans: Biometric Update podcast
 

Two distinct sides have emerged in the debate over how to implement digital identity in the UK. One says a national digital ID is a government project. The other says the private sector needs a prominent place in any digital ID scheme, and the government has already committed to that with its Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The issues at hand go beyond standard identity nerd fare to touch on deep-rooted cultural beliefs, immigration, legal frameworks and how Britons see themselves. Is a national digital identity run by the state a one-way ticket to mass surveillance? Or is it just common sense for a government wallet to optimize digital public services?

In this special edition of the Biometric Update Podcast, BU Managing Editor Chris Burt moderates a civil discussion between representatives of both sides. David Crack is the chair of the Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP); he believes his members already have everything needed to deliver digital identity at scale. Alexander Iosad is the director of government innovation policy at the Tony Blair Institute; he says the government is the logical entity for managing a digital ID scheme.

The two sides agree on some things, and disagree on others. Both, however, are emphatic on one point: digital ID in the UK is well worth arguing about.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 01:01:27

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Neurotechnology wins UIDAI biometrics challenge for child fingerprint authentication

The latest biometrics challenge held by the Unique Identification Authority of India shows the improving viability of fingerprint matching for…

 

Coalition of states hammers NetChoice in defense of Arkansas’ Social Media Safety Act

A new challenge in the U.S. court system cuts to the bone on the question of age assurance laws for…

 

UK gov’t plans tour to fix argument to public on national digital identity

UK government officials have admitted that the initial attempt to communicate a new policy for introducing national digital identity was…

 

Hungarian IDV company acquisition attracts suspicion over alleged government ties

FaceKom, the identity verification company used by the Hungarian national digital identity program, has been acquired by major local IT…

 

Prominent digital identity executive, biometrics expert named Socure President and CCO

Socure has named Matthew Thompson President and Chief Commercial Officer. Thompson, who most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer, will…

 

World expands digital wallet features

World ID is expanding its capabilities as part of a significant update to the World App digital wallet, which now…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events