Disrupt human trafficking with border biometrics and digital IDs says Tony Blair Institute

Human trafficking has become a business fueled by technology such as encrypted apps, online payment platforms and dark web deals. This underground industry, however, could also be disrupted by technology, including digital IDs, identity verification, behavioural biometrics and AI analytics, according to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Leveraging digital identity, for instance, would make it harder for traffickers to exploit the UK’s labour market and operate anonymously online, says the non-profit organization founded by the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“Identity is a crucial counterweight to exploitation: a centrally stored digital ID could give victims a secure way to access support, replacing physical documents that are often taken away as a means of control,” the organization says in a post published last week.

The Institute has become known for promoting digital IDs as a solution for unchecked migration, boosting the economy, improving public services and saving money. Earlier this year it also published an analysis on how identity and data exchange can help fight serious and organized crime (SOC), including human trafficking.

Aside from introducing digital IDs, the institute recommends simplifying the framework for anti-money-laundering supervision and increasing the transparency in the UK’s offshore financial centers and companies. This includes introducing digital identity for remote customer identification and verification.

“The government should invest in a new dedicated technical team within Companies House to design and implement cutting-edge tools that would identify and combat potential fraud,” says the Institute.

The government should also improve data exchange and interoperability of UK police systems. Currently, data sharing in the UK remains constrained by legacy infrastructure, unclear legal frameworks and siloed systems: England and Wales are home to 43 police forces using a patchwork of incompatible systems.

Similar issues are faced by law enforcement agencies around the world. The EU Strategy to Tackle Organized Crime 2021–2025 introduced Prüm II, an improved biometric data-sharing platform which offers automated exchanges and biometric search services. The platform also includes Europol, which allows direct data exchanges as well as access to third-country data stored by Europol.

“The UK should quickly choose to participate in Prüm II, and prepare law-enforcement systems for the new technologies that must be put in place to be able to participate in it,” says the Institute. “It should also prioritise the implementation of I-LEAP, which connects the UK to INTERPOL’s databases.”

Law enforcement agencies need to improve data sharing with financial institutions and tech companies, such as social media platforms. Work on this has already begun: In 2024, the National Crime Agency launched a data analytics partnership with seven major banks to track organized criminal activity in real time.

To make all of this a reality, the Tony Blair Institute recommends creating a dedicated technology strategy for fighting crime led by the UK National Crime Agency. The strategy would be funded by a new procurement agency and supported by a National SOC Lab, bringing together experts from law enforcement, government and academia.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | border security | data sharing | digital ID | identity verification | law enforcement | Tony Blair Institute