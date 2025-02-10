FB pixel

Maldives’ govt promises control over data through digital ID after party membership scandal

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Maldives’ govt promises control over data through digital ID after party membership scandal
 

The Maldives’s national digital identity will allow citizens to be notified whenever a government agency or other authority gains access to their data, the country’s Homeland Security Minister has promised following a scandal involving unauthorized use of personal data for political party registrations.

The eFaas digital ID will be designed to protect personal data, Security Minister Ali Ihsan said last Friday.

“Citizens will be able to see if any agency, private sector organization, or service provider accesses their data,” he says. “Consent will be required before they can proceed, and individuals will also be able to track who accessed their personal information and for what reason.”

The announcement from the Maldives’ government follows the Elections Commission’s discovery that the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) party has been fraudulently adding new members. The Homeland Ministry is facing accusations for using ID card information from the Department of National Registration to add individuals to the PNC party member list without their knowledge.

Party membership enrollments are currently still completed through a paper-based registration process. Images have been circulated on social media showing people filling out PNC membership forms at the Department of National Registration, sparking accusations that ID cards were used without consent.

Police are currently investigating the accusations with opposition parties filing cases against the ruling PNC. Security Minister Ihsan has denied involvement in the scandal.

The digital ID system will allow the Election Commission to introduce a new system that requires identity verification for political party registrations. The agency is close to completing the system on eFaas, according to Atoll Times.

The eFass has been running since 2012 with the South Asian country launching a digital ID app in 2023. The system offers access to documents such as  ID cards, driver’s licenses and marriage certificates. The facial recognition for the digital ID is provided by Regula.

In January, the Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu visited Estonia to discuss digitalization in public services, pledging more cooperation between the two states on public and private sector innovation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Trump deregulation is re-shaping the future of biometric surveillance in policing

The advent of AI has exponentially increased the capabilities of biometric tools such as facial recognition, fingerprint analysis, and voice…

 

World expands Android support for World ID credentials

World’s positive relationship with Malaysia continues, with the launch of Android support for World ID Credentials in the country, following…

 

Credivera expands verifiable credentials business with acquisition of Oliu’s technology stack

The provider of verifiable credentials for professionals has announced that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Oliu’s…

 

Holonym acquires Gitcoin Passport in proof-of-personhood expansion

Digital identity project Holonym Foundation has acquired identity verification platform Gitcoin Passport for $10 million in a bid to create…

 

Sri Lanka national data exchange to connect digital ID and public services

A fully developed foundational ID system, including citizen registration, may take 18 to 24 months for Sri Lanka to implement,…

 

Identity fraud for FEMA disaster relief raises questions on timeline for digital ID

In the worst tradition of disaster capitalism, fraudsters have targeted victims of California’s wildfires, committing identity theft to access financial…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events