Yoti certified Orchestration Service Provider for UK digital ID scheme by Kantara

Yoti has officially become a certified Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), enabling the company to provide integrations for businesses that want to accept digital identities from multiple providers.

The digital ID firm believes that the certification will allow it to integrate deeply into digital ID ecosystems, just as the industry prepares for growth. Digital identity orchestration services were identified as a key market opportunity by the UK’s Government Digital Service in May.

The UK has recently started enforcing its Online Safety Act, which mandates online age checks to prevent minors from accessing harmful content. Yoti Co-founder and CEO Robin Tombs believes that by the end of 2026, at least 20 million Brits over the age of 16 will likely have one or two certified reusable digital ID wallets.

Millions will get the UK Gov ID wallet, not just minors, but also company directors registering at Companies House. Many of those will also have an additional wallet for different purposes, including from Google, Apple, Yoti, Post Office and Luciditi, he adds.

“Businesses will want OSPs to be able to check all the popular certified reusable digital IDs used by their UK customers,” says Tombs. “Providers of reusable digital ID wallets will need to be integrated with all the popular OSPs to ensure their ID wallet owners can prove their age or ID as widely as practical.”

The Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) certification will also allow the London-headquartered company to offer Verify gov.uk credentials, including upcoming mobile driving licences (mDLs), and accept European digital IDs.

Yoti’s certification was awarded by the Kantara Initiative. Other companies are also rushing to reach OSP certification.

