ADVP steps up to defend UK DIATF as new digital ID scheme threatens to ditch it

The Association of Document Verification Professionals (ADVP) has issued an open letter to the Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office, Darren Jones, in which it requests a meeting with Jones to discuss the UK government’s recent announcements on digital identity, and tables its proposal for establishing a cross-industry forum to support the nation’s digital identity agenda.

The letter comes amid renewed concern that the government may be turning away from the Digital Identity and Attribute Trust Framework (DIATF) model, which has supported the emergence of many private biometrics and digital identity vendors in the UK.

The ADVP, whose membership includes the majority of the UK’s certified Digital Verification Service (DVS) providers, identifies three “areas where clarity will strengthen the Government’s digital plans and help re-build public confidence.”

First, the organization argues that there is a “strong economic case for a clear, lasting role for the private digital ID sector.” This is a direct rebuke to any notion that the DIATF may be past its use.

“It is unclear whether the aim is a new national digital ID stored in certified private wallets, a single credential sitting solely in the GOV.UK Wallet accessed by certified DVS providers (the current plan), or something entirely different,” writes ADVP Chair David Crack. “Each variation represents a fundamentally different social and economic model. This uncertainty risks market stability, discourages investment, and weakens trust across the entire digital ecosystem.”

Crack also points to an existing foundation in the Data (Use and Access) Act, which “strengthens individual autonomy and aligns government, industry, and civil society.”

“It is hard to understand why government would now choose to step away from its own successful, well supported legislation towards a direction that feels unclear and less publicly trusted.” This is especially so since both the DIATF and Data (Use and Access) Act are still relatively new pieces of policy.

Who polices a government-run digital identity system?

The ADVP also seeks clarity regarding governance of a digital ID system, notably on the matter of independent oversight. Here Crack lands a subtle but potent blow in pointing out how little public trust there is in centralized digital identity controlled by the government, despite claims to the contrary from the Tony Blair Institute: “the three million people signing a petition are not rejecting digital identity itself; it is a reaction to centralized state control.”

The Data (Use and Access) Act, Crack says, “places the DIATF on a statutory footing and protects individuals from overreach by either government or big tech. It is a world-leading model for personal data sovereignty – digitizing liberty rather than diluting it – and should be celebrated by this government as the foundation for the UK’s advanced digital public infrastructure.”

Besides, should the government abandon it in favor of a consolidated model it controls, who will keep authoritarianism and mass surveillance in check? The ADVP suggests that a review by the National Audit Office would help “support transparent, evidence-based decision making and public reassurance.”

Finally, the ADVP objects to mandatory Right to Work (RtW) checks, which would increase fraud risk.

ADVP calls for joint forum, as long as government commits to private sector

To ensure the government’s digital ID program is aligning with its established initiatives in the space, the ADVP wants to create a cross-sector forum. “The ADVP already hosts monthly meetings with OfDIA, the Home Office and GDS to address shared implementation challenges, and works closely with techUK,” Crack says. Indeed, the ADVP’s good standing with government partners is what makes its voice a strong one when it opts to speak out.

Bringing stakeholders together, the thinking goes, could “build shared public understanding and technical alignment, identify risks and remove cultural or regulatory barriers transparently, embed inclusion and accessibility from the outset, and share insight and data to inform policy decisions at key stages.” The ADVP is even offering to host the first session.

First, though, it wants assurance, closing its letter by saying it would “welcome a clear statement from the Cabinet Office confirming continued commitment to DIATF.”

Article Topics

ADVP | biometrics | Data (Use and Access) Bill (DUA) | digital ID | digital identity | Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) | government services | UK digital ID