Gamma UK DIATF goes live, formalizing Digital Verification Service

The UK government has published the final version of its “gamma” UK digital identity and attributes trust framework (DIATF). The update, classified as 0.4, is now live on Gov.uk, per a post on the government’s digital identity blog. It is to be known formally as the digital verification service (DVS).

This follows the granting of Royal Assent to the UK Data (Use and Access) Bill earlier this month, making it law and establishing a legal basis for the acceptance of digital verification.

The gamma DIATF was technically released in November. Since then, the certification scheme and its associated documentation have been aligned with the gamma publication, to prepare for approval by the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS). The overhaul aims to give the previous DIATF a broader and more structured regulatory foundation.

“This process is now complete. That means approved CABs may begin certifying services in line with the new rules from 1 July 2025,” the post says. “Today, we have therefore republished gamma, clearly relabelling it as the final publication.”

The documents are not identical, though; the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) says the gamma version has seen a few changes for the final publication. These are “mostly cosmetic” adjustments, such as fixing out-of-date links and typos, and tweaking outdated language.

“The gamma publication of the trust framework formally comes into force from July 1, 2025,” OfDIA says. “This means that any new certifications or recertifications that occur after this date should be made against the newly UKAS-recognised publications.” Certifications made under the beta (0.3) version of the framework are valid until the end of March 2026, after which they will be expected to “uplift” to 0.4. Otherwise, it’s lights out: “If you do not uplift – either through surveillance or through recertification – then your current certificate will be forcibly expired.”

“Surveillance” here refers to an annual monitoring process to “check that your service still conforms to the trust framework and review anything that has changed.”

The gamma publication comes with a couple modifications to the ‘supplementary codes’ for digital right to work, rent and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) identity checks. Home Office and DBS guidance has been “republished without the DVS-facing rules, and is now specifically aimed at relying parties.”

OfDIA says it is “still developing the 1.0 publication,” but intends to publish it as a pre-release soon after commencement of the Data Act.

