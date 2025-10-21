FB pixel

First Westminster debate on UK digital ID undermined by lack of data, listening

Federated architecture reiterated in mostly-pointless posturing exercise
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
First Westminster debate on UK digital ID undermined by lack of data, listening
 

The UK government’s plan to introduce a national digital ID and require its verification for all employment was debated by Members of Parliament for the first time on Tuesday.

Scottish National Party (SNP) First Minister John Swinney has threatened to block the introduction of the national digital ID in Scotland with devolved powers. The SNP brought forward the topic for debate, and led the questioning.

Just prior to the debate, an official Parliamentary document indicated the type of digital identity system the government has in mind, but also identified many of the objections that were raised in the debate.

A research briefing from the House of Commons Library on “Digital ID in the UK” breaks down what is digital ID is and its potential positive and negative impacts, and summarizes the debate around them. The paper suggests that the national digital ID will be decentralized, and avoid the creation of a new national database. It also reviews the concerns shared by groups like Privacy International and Big Brother Watch.

Minister of State for Digital Government and Data Ian Murray stated clearly at the end of the days’ debate the government’s plan is for a federated system.

The positions laid out before and after the announcement by stakeholders from civil society and the digital identity industry are acknowledged in the report, along with the efforts in countries around the world to formulate what good digital ID means.

Mock, contradict, repeat

“Don’t you worry your silly little heads about this massive data collection, or our newfound ability to monitor your every move,” SNP MP Pete Wishart said in mock imitation of the Starmer government to kick off the debate.

Threats to privacy and civil liberties, the risk of mass surveillance and government overreach will all accompany the introduction of digital ID, he says.

Asked from across the aisle if he shares concerns voiced by Big Brother Watch that the “ScotCard” is a mandatory scheme in all but name, Wishart insisted that Scotland’s digital ID is voluntary.

ID data is already as good as breached. Britain’s veterans are being used as guinea pigs. And the 3 million signatories to the petition calling for the plan to be abandoned represent a clear majority of UK citizens, Wishart stated. People will have to surrender huge amounts of personal data to access basic public services.

The fundamental relationship between the state and citizens is altered if individuals must prove their rights, rather than the state taking the burden of proof when they are denied.

An expensive new program has no place in the priorities of people handling a cost of living crisis.

Worries were expressed about a government led by Nigel Farage, and influenced by his “authoritarian tendencies,” as one MP said, gaining greater control over citizens through digital ID.

Previous debates about the digital identity options provided by the private sector through the DIATF did not include any mention of a competing scheme from the public sector, another pointed out.

“Estonia is ten times more digitally engaged than the United Kingdom” and has still suffered data breaches, Wishart says.

Labour MPs pushed back, suggesting that the UK can adopt Estonia’s model to increase transparency into and control over how ID data is used.

But the UK government’s track record of IT failures has already extended to the security of the One Login system.

“This is not about centralizing data. Digital ID allows a citizen to access the federated data. The data stays in the individual departments, it does not stay on a card,” said Labour MP Emily Darlington.

Several MPs followed by repeating minutes later that the system proposed is based on a centralized database of sensitive personal information.

No new data will be collected by the government, Darlington insists.  She also acknowledged a lack of detail in the proposal so far, saying it will emerge from the consultation process.

While waiting for the many answers Labour has not yet furnished, many opposition MPs spent the debate asking questions which have already been answered, or rejecting those answers with vague claims or anecdotes.

The general impression created by the debate is that the opposition believes digital ID cannot possibly help with the UK’s problems, the government cannot afford it and always fails in digital programs. The government believes that in the debate, as stated by Murray: “all we’ve heard is the myths.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Unissey upgrades biometric IAD certification from CLR Labs to High Level

Biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology for web environments from Unissey has received High-Level certification against the CEN/TS 18099 standard…

 

Pindrop partnership brings deepfake fraud detection capabilities to Webex

Pindrop has announced a strategic partnership with Webex by Cisco, which provides collaboration technologies for customer and employee experiences via…

 

Aurigin.ai integration to boost audio analysis for deepfake detection collaboration

Aurigin.ai has announced an integration with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) at India’s Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA), aimed at strengthening…

 

Vietnam wants all citizens served on digital platforms by 2026

Vietnam is targeting 100 percent digital ID and government service access by 2026. The ambitious goal comes as the country’s…

 

Idemia brings biometrics expertise to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Idemia Public Security has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAMI Advanced Electronics, a regional leader in Saudi Arabia’s electronics…

 

Albania plans digital ID launch for 2026 to underpin broader digital transformation

The Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has praised the imminent launch of the country’s digital ID system as one of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events