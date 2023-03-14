Idemia unveils two new contactless biometric devices to shorten airport journeys

Idemia has launched two updated versions of its biometric devices designed to speed up the traveler identity verification processes.

Both the OneLook Gen2 and MorphoWave TP are designed for faster, more secure, and “barrier-free” biometric verification, Idemia says in an announcement.

The first device, OneLook Gen2, is a multi-biometric integrated hardware and software solution that offers from-a-distance face and iris capture for accurate biometric verification. The company says organizations can use the technology in various applications, such as border control and smart flight boarding, for a smoother passenger experience. The second generation of the device offers faster walk-through capture with improved image quality for greater matching accuracy.

The second device is the MorphoWave TP. This touchless biometric solution captures ten fingerprints in under a second with a hand wave. With this device, organizations can benefit from contactless capture with high image quality and matching accuracy, according to the announcement. Compatible with existing contact databases, organizations can easily integrate them for enhanced security.

The MorphoWave line has been expanding consistently since its launch in 2015, with the MorphoWave XP and SP scanners introduced just over a year ago.

“These two new products offer accurate, on-the-move and contactless identity capture and verification, confirming our leadership on the market,” says Matt Cole, the CEO and group executive VP of public security and identity at Idemia. “They incorporate our most advanced biometric algorithms.”

Idemia has consistently been among the leaders in accuracy in NIST’s 1:N facial recognition tests.

According to a recent IATA Global Passenger Survey survey, 75 percent of travelers are willing to share their biometrics to enjoy smoother travel experiences. That said, security is essential, and Idemia emphasizes that data privacy remains a top priority for the company, so all its products adhere to both Privacy by Design and Default principles.

Idemia also notes that previous versions of both updated products have been deployed successfully in many border control and passenger facilitation projects around the world.

The launch of the two new products is scheduled to coincide with Passenger Terminal EXPO 2023, running this week in Amsterdam. It will be available to consumers shortly afterward.

