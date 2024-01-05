Iowa to use ID.me for ID verification in unemployment applications

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has announced it is partnering with ID.me for faster ID verification in the unemployment system. As of January 2nd, 2024, Iowans will now be able to use ID.me to prove their identity when applying for unemployment. Those who have recently filed or plan to file a claim are ‘highly encouraged’ to verify their identity through ID.me and will be required to do so to claim benefits as of April 1st.

In the announcement, IWD says that those using the system can expect a faster identity verification process, while those who do not may experience a delay. Individuals are prompted to complete verification before filing a claim instead of after, streamlining the application process.

The office believes the partnership “will strengthen our unemployment system as a whole by reducing fraudulent claims and making it easier for claimants to establish their identity when they file without the need for additional follow-up steps,” says Beth Townsend, IWD executive director.

For accessibility, IWD offers three options for claimants to verify their identity with ID.me. Online self-service can be completed in minutes. Individuals can also chat live with an agent over video or go to an IowaWORKS office and verify their identity in person with assistance from trained staff.

Currently, 15 federal agencies, 30 states, and over 600 retailers use ID.me for user verification. The Internal Revenue Service selected ID.me as the only qualified option for its digital ID pilot, as login.gov, its official government-owned counterpart, does not meet the required level of security as defined by NIST. The company has bounced back from previous accusations by elected officials of reckless handling of private information as stakeholders scrambled to protect covid relief programs beset by fraud.

