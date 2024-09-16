FB pixel

DEA to make award for biometric-enabled polygraph

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Law Enforcement
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced it intends to negotiate and issue a sole-source firm fixed price award to Lafayette Instrument Company for biometric-enabled polygraph equipment and associated polygraph software under the brand name LX6-S USB in support of DEA’s Office of Security Programs.

The contract price was not released.

DEA said the LX6-S USB is used to conduct polygraph examinations and that Lafayette Instrument is the sole manufacturer and retailer of this polygraph equipment and associated polygraph software.

DEA said “the circumstance of the requirement deems only one source reasonably available. The nature of the acquisition involves access to proprietary systems and data that will not allow another contractor to accomplish the mission. Lafayette Instruments equipment is unique because they have access to proprietary systems and data and because the equipment has the following salient characteristics:

  • Equipment has the capability to collect biometric data from subjects;
  • Advanced sensor technology which has the capability to capture a wide range of physiological responses, including heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity. These sensors are non-intrusive and comfortable for the examinee, ensuring accurate readings without causing undue stress or discomfort;
  • High-speed data acquisition rate, which allows it to capture minute changes in physiological responses with exceptional clarity and allows for accurate data capturing and interpretation of results;
  • Advanced analysis software that provides examiners with a comprehensive set of tools for data interpretation. The software includes a variety of analysis modes, real-time data viewing, and detailed reporting capabilities. Its intuitive interface allows examiners to efficiently manage and analyze the collected data, enhancing the examination process’s overall effectiveness;
  • Customizable examination profiles with customizable examination profiles, enabling examiners to tailor the testing process to the specific needs of each case. This flexibility ensures that the LX-6 can be effectively used across a wide range of scenarios, from criminal investigations to employment screenings;
  • Built to withstand the demands of frequent use in various environments, the LX-6 is both durable and portable. Its robust construction ensures longevity, while its compact design makes it easy to transport, allowing for polygraph examinations to be conducted in diverse settings.

