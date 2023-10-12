Tech5 to help Leidos upgrade US Defense Department’s biometrics search system

Tech5 has announced a strategic contract with Leidos to provide support for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Biometric-Enabled Capability Increment 1 (BEC-1) contract.

The BEC-1 contract provides the DoD’s Automated Biometrics Information System (ABIS) with biometric identification and verification capabilities for decision-making, threat detection and force protection at all levels.

The ABIS allows military branches to flag individuals of interest, putting them on a biometrically-enabled watch list. Once flagged, these individuals are identified through surveillance systems on battlefields, near borders worldwide, and on military bases.

As a subcontractor for the BEC-1 contract with Leidos, Tech5 will deploy its T5-OmniMatch biometric matching software in a digital test environment. Tech5 will also provide test results, scoring, and expert recommendations to support the BEC product manager.

Rahul Parthe, co-founder, chairman, and CTO of Tech5, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Identifying persons of interest using various biometrics can significantly amplify mission effectiveness and reinforce national security. We at Tech5 are eager to lend our expertise in multimodal AI-based biometric algorithms to this initiative, helping Leidos and other stakeholders tap into cutting-edge technology to enhance their operations.”

As part of the BEC-1 contract, Leidos recently achieved a milestone by fully deploying the DOD ABIS to the cloud. This marked a pivotal advancement in securing fully automated biometric capabilities, ensuring higher system performance and accessibility to stakeholders across the globe. The company has also developed a way to speed up data transfers among DOD biometric systems.

Tech5’s partnership with Leidos on the BEC-1 contract highlights the pivotal role of biometrics in national security.

