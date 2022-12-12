ABIS work is winning US Defense biometrics contracts and awards

Athena Sciences has won a biometrics contract with the U.S. Defense Department. Athena Sciences will build and operate an automated biometrics ID system for a “partner nation” that the government did not identify.

Elsewhere, private and government researchers reportedly have made large reductions in the time it takes to transfer the kind of big files sent to and from ABIS setups.

The ABIS contract will verify identities “in support of partner nation use cases,” according to The Fairmont (W. Va.) News. Given that the contract was described as a foreign military sale, it is likely that another nation’s defense department will be home to the new biometrics database.

Athena apparently will work with other organizations on this contract: NEC, Ideal Innovations and EPS. Other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The company describes its product as a micro-service design that is cloud-native and it is flexible enough to handle multiple transaction typed. According to the News, Athena has been working four defense contracts continuously over nine years.

Faster is typically better in defense, and it sometimes is even recognized.

Researchers from the U.S. Army and biometric credentialing firm Leidos reportedly have developed a new technique for increasing the speed of data transfers among Defense Department biometric systems, according to trade publication ExecutiveGov.

Staff at the Army’s Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors and the Defense Forensics Science Center Biometrics Operations division shared the Best Technical Advancement Award.

The Defense Department plugged the new software into its automated biometric ID system and recorded a reduction in the time a watch list was imported – from days to several hours. Export was cut from hours to minutes.

