DHS signals major expansion of biometric matching infrastructure

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry input on biometric matching software capable of operating across all major DHS components.

The RFI signals a department wide effort to standardize and scale biometric matching capabilities across Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Secret Service, and headquarters elements.

At its core, DHS is seeking a single scalable software capability that can handle mission critical identity verification, vetting, and investigative operations under an enterprise license structure.

Taken together, the RFI and accompanying documents outline a sweeping modernization effort aimed at consolidating and scaling biometric matching across the department. DHS is effectively mapping out a lifecycle management framework that extends from initial award through ongoing performance assessment.

If DHS proceeds to a formal solicitation, the resulting contract would shape how identity verification, watchlist screening, fraud detection, and investigative matching are performed across some of the most security sensitive missions in the federal government.

For industry, the RFI is an invitation to demonstrate not only algorithmic performance but architectural maturity, compliance depth, and governance alignment.

For policymakers and civil liberties observers, it signals a continued expansion and integration of biometric infrastructure within DHS, albeit under tighter data ownership, portability, and audit controls than have characterized some earlier deployments.

According to the draft Statement of Work attached to the RFI, DHS requires an enterprise level, scalable, and secure biometric matching software solution that can seamlessly integrate with other biometric systems already operating within the department.

The objective is not simply to purchase software licenses but to define requirements, deliverables, scope, and performance expectations for a department wide solution that includes integration, testing, documentation, training, and sustainment.

The envisioned system must support multimodal biometric inputs. The draft requirements specify facial recognition, fingerprint and palm print matching, iris recognition, voiceprint matching where applicable, and biographic matching augmentation.

DHS expects both real time and batch matching capabilities, support for search and identification workflows, configurable watchlists, deduplication functions, and adjustable scoring thresholds.

The software must meet defined performance standards for false accept and false reject rates while maintaining high throughput and low latency in high volume environments.

Performance is a central theme throughout the RFI. DHS emphasizes that vendors must demonstrate the ability to support large scale 1 to 1 verification and 1 to N identification searches with strict latency targets and uptime service level agreements.

The department is asking for empirical evidence drawn from operational deployments or government relevant testing environments rather than relying solely on vendor laboratory claims. In effect, DHS is signaling that any future award will hinge on demonstrated operational maturity.

Security and privacy requirements are equally prominent. The draft Statement of Work requires compliance with federal, state, and international privacy and data protection frameworks and DHS privacy directives, along with alignment to ISO biometric performance and presentation attack detection standards.

Encryption of biometric data at rest and in transit, role-based access controls, secure key management, and integration with DHS security monitoring tools are mandatory features.

Auditability and oversight are embedded into the technical requirements. The solution must generate comprehensive logs covering enrollment, matching transactions, administrative actions, configuration changes, access attempts, and data exports, and must integrate with DHS approved Security Information and Event Management platforms such as Splunk, QRadar, or Elastic.

These provisions underscore that DHS views biometric matching as a mission critical capability that must withstand continuous security review and forensic scrutiny.

Data governance and ownership provisions are unusually explicit. The government will retain exclusive ownership over all raw biometric data, templates, metadata, matching results, audit logs, and performance data generated during operations.

Contractors are prohibited from asserting ownership or reuse rights over government data and may not use DHS biometric data for algorithm training or commercial improvement without written authorization.

The RFI explicitly notes that biometric data must remain the exclusive property of the government and that the enterprise license must permit broad use across DHS components and operational environments.

These clauses directly address long standing concerns about vendor use of government biometric datasets for proprietary model enhancement. They also reflect an intent to avoid fragmented component level licensing arrangements and to consolidate biometric matching capabilities under a single contractual umbrella.

The RFI also reflects a strong emphasis on portability and exit rights. Vendors must ensure that all government data can be exported in nonproprietary or standards-based formats to support migration, archival, independent testing, or vendor transition at contract expiration.

In a market often criticized for vendor lock in, DHS is clearly seeking architectural and contractual safeguards to preserve flexibility.

Deployment flexibility is defining feature of the requirement. The system must support on premises, cloud-based, hybrid, and optional edge deployments, and must accommodate elastic scaling and capacity growth over a three to five year horizon without major architectural redesign.

Vendors are asked to detail supported biometric modalities, demonstrated performance metrics, interoperability strategies, and approaches to minimizing vendor lock in.

They must also explain encryption methods, access control models, audit capabilities, compliance certifications, and policies governing the use of government data.

Finally, they are required to address sustainment models, disaster recovery architectures, licensing structures, and experience supporting proof of concept evaluations and integration testing.

