DHS science office signals continued investment in biometrics and identity systems

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is seeking industry input on scientific and technical support services that explicitly include biometrics, identity access and management, and related authentication technologies, signaling continued federal investment in identity system.

The Request for Information is framed as a market research exercise rather than a solicitation, but it outlines the technical scope DHS S&T expects to support across its research, development, test, and evaluation portfolio.

Among the disciplines highlighted in the RFI are biometrics and identity access and management, alongside data science, cybersecurity, AI, machine learning, modeling and simulation, and software development.

DHS describes these areas as part of a full-spectrum scientific and technical capability needed to support mission-driven RDT&E efforts across the department.

According to the RFI, scientific and technical support may involve providing technical knowledge, analysis, and recommendations to government experts, as well as assisting with system-level analysis and system integration.

In the context of biometrics and identity systems, this support is tied to broader efforts to understand threats and vulnerabilities, evaluate technologies, and ensure that research outcomes can be operationalized in ways that advance DHS missions.

While the RFI does not describe specific biometric modalities or programs, it places biometrics and identity access management squarely within the core technical domains for which contractors must demonstrate expertise.

The notice situates this requirement within the S&T Office of Mission and Capability Support, which oversees the directorate’s research and development programs.

DHS notes that the current task order providing similar support has an $80 million ceiling and runs through May 19 and follows earlier task orders covering the previous three fiscal years. The prospective follow-on effort is associated with NAICS code 541611 and may be competed under the GSA OASIS+ contract vehicle.

DHS seeks responses from both small businesses and the broader industry. Vendors are asked to detail their experience managing R&D portfolios and providing scientific and technical expertise across all DHS mission domains, including their ability to staff and sustain specialized expertise at scale.

The RFI specifically asks respondents to address their capability to support R&D functions, fiscal and budget oversight, acquisition and procurement activities, communications and outreach, and policy and process improvement, all of which can intersect with the development and deployment of biometric and authentication technologies.

The agency also invites companies to explain how they would address any capability gaps, including through partnerships or targeted hiring, if they lack experience in certain technical areas identified in the RFI.

Submissions are limited to four pages, excluding a cover letter, and must be unclassified. DHS cautions that AI-generated responses will not be considered capable of fulfilling the government’s requirements.

Responses are due by noon Eastern Time on January 21 and must be submitted electronically to the DHS Office of Procurement Operations.

DHS reserves the right to hold one-on-one meetings with selected respondents as part of its market research, particularly with vendors that provide comprehensive responses addressing the full scope of scientific, technical, biometric, and identity-related support outlined in the RFI.

