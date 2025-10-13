New Jersey town deploys AI surveillance across municipal buildings in partnership with Claro

The Town of Dover, New Jersey, has partnered with technology firm Claro to introduce advanced AI-driven video analytics across its municipal buildings, an initiative officials say strengthens both public safety and operational efficiency.

The project integrates visible weapons detection, facial recognition, and other AI video analytics features into Dover’s existing security cameras, thereby avoiding the high costs and disruption of a full infrastructure overhaul.

“As a small municipality, we don’t have the budget for constant law enforcement presence,” said Dover Mayor James Dodd. “Claro gave us the ability to enhance safety with cutting-edge technology that works with what we already have.”

The integrated system now operates across Dover’s municipal building, public library, fire department, and police department. It is designed to assist with active shooter preparedness, crime deterrence and investigation support, illegal dumping detection, and traffic and crowd monitoring.

Town officials said the next phase of deployment will extend the AI video analytics network to the business district and other key public areas as part of a broader community safety plan.

Councilman Sergio Rodriguez, who helped lead the initiative, said the collaboration demonstrates how public-private partnerships can drive innovation at the local level. “Claro wasn’t just selling a product,” he said. “They listened to our needs and delivered solutions that worked for the Town of Dover.”

Rodriguez added that the initiative positions Dover as an early example of how smaller municipalities can use smart city technologies to manage risk and safeguard residents without overextending local resources. “With AI supporting day-to-day operations,” he said, “we can better protect residents and allocate our budget more effectively.”

Claro, which provides AI, cybersecurity, managed network, and IoT solutions nationwide, described the project as a model for scalable public safety modernization.

According to the company, its AI Video Analytics platform can integrate with existing surveillance systems and is designed to support use cases ranging from real-time threat detection to forensic investigations.

Dover’s adoption of Claro’s system is already drawing attention as a case study in small-town innovation. While the program’s expansion into public spaces will invite scrutiny over privacy and governance, officials maintain the focus remains on enhancing community safety and operational readiness.

