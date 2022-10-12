SecuGen expands Hamster fingerprint biometrics scanner line with 3-in-1 device for ID cards

SecuGen is introducing to the market a new multi-factor authentication device with an FBI-certified FAP 20 optical fingerprint biometric reader with contact and contactless smart card reading capabilities.

Hamster Pro Trio is a 3-in-1 device intended for a wide variety of applications from national ID to employee identification, physical access control, immigration processing, patient and healthcare provider identification, and remote work.

The device is compatible with U.S. FIPS 201 Personal Identity Verification (PIV) for government employees, Department of Defense Common Access Card Next Generation (DoD CAC NG) and Transportation Worker Identification Credentials (TWIC).

The Hamster Pro Trio is built with SecuGen’s flagship U20-A fingerprint sensor with an AB Circle CIM315F-01 chipset for contactless card reading and an Identiv CLOUD 2100 R chipset for contact cards.

The device has the same form factor as the Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV, the company says, with virtually no increase in size and weight to accommodate the contactless card reader.

“We built the Hamster Pro Trio to give more options for integrators and developers to implement stronger authentication solutions based on well-established technologies without sacrificing convenience,” states Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of Engineering. “The SecuGen engineering team has once again successfully created a high-quality product but at an affordable price.”

SecuGen CEO Won Lee says the combination product was developed in direct response to partner requirements.

The Hamster Pro Trio is available immediately through a worldwide network of partners.

SecuGen’s Hamster Pro 30 and the U30 OEM sensor also became commercially available earlier this year.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint readers | multi-factor authentication | optical sensor | SecuGen