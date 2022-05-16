SecuGen updates fingerprint biometrics line with new features, improved accuracy

Jenetric FAP 60 scanners certified by German agency

SecuGen has announced the availability of its biometric Hamster Pro 30 fingerprint reader and U30 OEM sensor, both FBI-certified for use in FIPS 201 PIV and Mobile ID FAP 30 applications.

The rugged devices feature a fingerprint glass plate larger than all previous SecuGen contact sensors, according to the company announcement, and are designed for a number of applications, including healthcare, finance, access control and immigration.

The Hamster Pro 30 expands SecuGen’s line of FBI-certified fingerprint products alongside the Hamster Pro 20, Pro 10, and their companion OEM sensors: U30, U20-A and U10.

“With the launch of Hamster 30, we have broadened our product line in response to our partners’ requirements for larger sized fingerprint readers for FAP 30 applications,” comments SecuGen VP of Sales Jeff Brown.

The release of the new products comes weeks after SecuGen announced it will exclusively integrate its fingerprint biometric scanners with bioLock software from realtime North America to increase access control security for enterprise software from SAP.

Jenetric’s finger biometric scanner certified by Germany’s BSI

Jenetric took to LinkedIn to announce that the image quality of its FAP 60 scanners, Livetouch Quattro Compact and Livetouch Quattro Up has been certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

From a technical standpoint, all the Quattro biometric scanners can read both fingerprints and documents, and are designed for minimal power consumption.

“Together with our flagship product, Livetouch Quattro, [our FAP 60 scanners] are the only BSI-certified TFT fingerprint scanners, making them a perfect choice for high-security applications,” the company wrote in the LinkedIn post.

The recognition by BSI builds on the DIN EN ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental sustainability that Jenetric received in 2021.

