SecuGen links biometric readers with realtime bioLock for SAP enterprise access control

SecuGen will exclusively integrate its fingerprint biometric scanners with bioLock software from realtime North America to strengthen security in enterprise software from SAP.

“We are always on the lookout for partners who can take our fingerprint readers and add significant value in the marketplace,” says Jeff Brown, vice president of sales for SecuGen. “Realtime North America clearly does this with their software integration. BioLock provides tremendous value to SAP users who want to step up their security with powerful fingerprint technology.”

bioLock is biometric security for SAP systems that demands fingerprint authentication to access sensitive documents and data, or to confirm high-volume financial transactions. It records activities and links to an identity to prove who authorized certain actions that may be suspicious to provide a complete audit trail. bioLock is compatible with SecuGen’s fingerprint readers like the Hamster Pro 20, Hamster Pro 10, and Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV, according to a press release.

SecuGen has also produced a touchless version of its Hamster single-finger biometric scanners.

Thomas Neudenberger, COO of realtime North America, says the partnership was made because SecuGen offered its fingerprint readers at a reasonable cost with global availability. Neudenberger also demonstrates the integration in a video posted to YouTube.

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, comments, “We have been partnering with realtime North America for well over a decade. This is the type of partnership we are always looking for. The software that realtime developed helps corporations solve real problems, and we are proud to be teaming up with them.”

