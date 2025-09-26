FB pixel

Wink’s Deepak Jain talks confluence of biometrics and payments with BU Podcast

‘We have the most advanced platform for identity and payments working together’ 
| Joel R. McConvey
Wink’s Deepak Jain talks confluence of biometrics and payments with BU Podcast
 

Biometrics, payments and identity are triangulating. Texas-based biometrics firm Wink is banking on it. The company recently merged with the global payment technology and services provider Phoenix Managed Networks, increasing its reach in the U.S. payments space.

On the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Wink CEO Deepak Jain talks about why Wink made the move, and how it positions it in the global market.

“We saw the connectivity to all the major acquirers and major payment processors as a solid value add to what Wink was bringing to the market. We also saw the installed base of merchants as a great opportunity to bring in biometrics in a scalable way.”

As Wink grows, it’s also looking at the possibilities presented by AI agents – and why they mean biometrics will be more important than ever.

“Biometrics will play a key role in ensuring that the human is always in control, even though they may have delegated parts of their responsibility to agents to act on their behalf,” says Jain. “We feel this is a great opportunity and biometrics will be playing a very strong role in that link between the agent and the human as it pertains to authorizations and delegated responsibility.”

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:24:00

  

