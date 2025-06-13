FB pixel

Biometric Update Podcast races into the future with 1Password and agentic AI

Insights on AI from 1Password CEO – and Formula 1 fan – Jeff Shiner
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News
Biometric Update Podcast races into the future with 1Password and agentic AI
 

Where do identity verification and Formula 1 racing cross paths? Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password, has the answers.

At an event in Toronto to promote 1Password’s partnership with the Red Bull Formula 1 Racing Academy and rising star Alisha Palmowski, Shiner took time to sit down with the Biometric Update Podcast to talk about the changing landscape of identity and security.

Much of the talk centers on AI – how it can help, what risks it brings with it, and how our understanding of it is in continual flux. AI agents present even more complex challenges, as machines begin performing tasks for us. The problems of how to secure and protect data, how to verify identity, and how to adapt to rapid changes in technology are more urgent than ever before.

Now imagine all that, but in a Formula 1 pit stop. In keeping with the festivities, at which a new livery for 18-year-old Palmowski’s car is being revealed, Shiner touches on how the world’s fastest cars come with unique data privacy challenges as they tour the world – and how 1Password has the tools for the job.

Runtime: 00:19:34

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

One app, two app, three app, four: DECTA study shows users have ‘wallet fatigue’

While some see the concept of a “15-minute city” as sinister, advocates say they just don’t want to go very…

 

Stop ghost students stealing college financial aid with biometric liveness

The Associated Press recently documented a vast and fast-growing fraud on the U.S. education system in which scammers use AI…

 

Russia launching digital ID ‘super-app’ inspired by Chinese WeChat

Russia is introducing a new digital identity “super-app” that will combine messaging, government and private services, e-signatures and digital IDs….

 

With SB 260, Utah looks to change the rules around who defines identity

A new bill in Utah provides a good illustration of how “identity” is still an evolving concept. State Bill 260:…

 

Live facial recognition helps police nab sex offenders: Scottish biometrics commissioner

Live facial recognition (LFR) for police: aye or nae? Opinions in Scotland differ, as Police Scotland considers deploying the biometric…

 

New Orleans debates real-time facial recognition legislation

New Orleans has emerged as a flashpoint in debates over real-time facial recognition technology. The city’s leaders are weighing a landmark…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events