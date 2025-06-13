Biometric Update Podcast races into the future with 1Password and agentic AI

Where do identity verification and Formula 1 racing cross paths? Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password, has the answers.

At an event in Toronto to promote 1Password’s partnership with the Red Bull Formula 1 Racing Academy and rising star Alisha Palmowski, Shiner took time to sit down with the Biometric Update Podcast to talk about the changing landscape of identity and security.

Much of the talk centers on AI – how it can help, what risks it brings with it, and how our understanding of it is in continual flux. AI agents present even more complex challenges, as machines begin performing tasks for us. The problems of how to secure and protect data, how to verify identity, and how to adapt to rapid changes in technology are more urgent than ever before.

Now imagine all that, but in a Formula 1 pit stop. In keeping with the festivities, at which a new livery for 18-year-old Palmowski’s car is being revealed, Shiner touches on how the world’s fastest cars come with unique data privacy challenges as they tour the world – and how 1Password has the tools for the job.

Runtime: 00:19:34

Article Topics

1Password | AI agents | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | Jeff Shiner