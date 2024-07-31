Sumsub biometric IDV system gets ETSI certifications

Sumsub has received recognition as an identity proofing service provider with several certifications from the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). These certifications include four specific modules corresponding to its product offerings, including video identification, electronic identification (eID), auto identification, and KYB.

Sumsub states that these certifications improve its industry standing in identity verification across Europe. The ETSI standards that Sumsub has met include EN 319 401, EN 319 411-1, EN 319 411-2, and TS 119 461.

The EN 319 411-2 specifies the policy and security requirements for trust service providers (TSPs) who issue EU quality certificates. These certificates must adhere to the criteria established by the EU’s eIDAS regulation. Additionally, the TS 119 461 sets forth requirements for identity proofing, including various methods such as remote and in-person verification.

“These certifications mark a significant milestone for us. Our ETSI-compliant solutions will continue to help businesses verify and protect their customers from increasingly threatening fraud techniques, including AI-powered deepfakes, and adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes,” says Tony Petrov, chief legal officer at Sumsub.

The certifications validate the capabilities of Sumsub’s biometric system to comply with EU regulations such as eIDAS, the company says. In line with European anti-money laundering regulations, TSPs like Sumsub can offer qualified electronic signatures as a means to verify end-user identities during onboarding and verification processes throughout Europe.

Sumsub’s latest report identified Nigeria, China, and Indonesia as having the highest rates of identity fraud. The company’s internal data revealed a 245 percent year-over-year increase in global deepfake fraud cases. With ETSI certifications, the company says organizations can now implement Sumsub’s biometric identity verification software.

Sumsub underwent an ETSI certification process conducted by SRC Security Research and Consulting GmbH.

Web3 open finance platform adds Sumsub KYC, KYB

Klickl, which provides web3 open financial platform to customers in the Middle East and North Africa, has selected Sumsub to provide KYC, KYB and transactions monitoring.

The deal will help Klickl ensure its customer’s meet their obligations for complying with cryptocurrency regulations and protect user’s assets and data, according to the announcement.

Automated digital identity verification gives users a fast and secure experience, Sumsub says, and its integrated solution lowers complexity and cost, compared to working with multiple providers.

