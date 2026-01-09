FB pixel

Hopae continues European expansion with Datai KYC modernization deal

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Hopae continues European expansion with Datai KYC modernization deal
 

Digital identity infrastructure company Hopae has landed a new deal as part of its strategic expansion to Europe. The South Korean firm will provide digital ID verification services to Luxembourg-based consultancy Datai, helping them modernize Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for clients in the financial industry.

Hopae has been positioning itself as an intermediary platform that connects different eIDs and digital ID wallets, including the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, through a single integration. As of September last year, the integration covers more than 50 eIDs and wallets with plans to increase this figure to 100 by the second quarter of 2026.

Datiai says that the solution will help its clients move onto faster and more secure KYC journeys aligned with eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

“Our customers are under growing pressure to reduce onboarding friction, fight increasingly sophisticated fraud while also catering to an international client base,” says Datai CEO Christian Frantzen.

Financial institutions in Luxembourg are struggling to onboard non-Luxembourg customers efficiently due to dependence on national electronic ID (eID) systems. The European state currently lacks solutions that cover both eID and KYC and fulfill all requirements, Frantzen notes.

At the same time, the European shift towards digital wallets means that regulated businesses and Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) must offer EUDI Wallets in 2026.

“By offering critical infrastructure through a single API, Hopae addresses customer needs without requiring multiple major transformation projects, while also preparing them for mandatory EUDI Wallet acceptance under eIDAS 2.0,” says Frantzen.

Last year, Hopae signed a partnership with Luxembourg’s public trust infrastructure agency, INCERT GIE, allowing its Hopae Connect to become the first officially registered intermediary service in the EU. Aside from Luxembourg, the company has offices in Seoul, San Francisco and Paris.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS study suggests OFIQ value ‘extremely limited’ for its biometrics use cases

A study released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggests that the Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ) tool…

 

Facewatch FRT records twice as many UK retail alerts in 2025

Facial recognition technology is catching more repeat offenders in UK shops. A press release from London biometrics firm Facewatch says…

 

Biometric identity verification is adapting to AI: 5 leading providers share how

Businesses making decisions about what technology to use for identity verification face a set of daunting pressures, but the biometrics…

 

JP Morgan bullish on future of biometric payment adoption

JP Morgan is planning for a future with more biometric payments as its analysts say the technology has already become…

 

Funding UK digital ID scheme requires cuts for other departments: Starmer gov’t

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may have found the fastest way to sink his government’s plan for a national digital…

 

Amadeus to help ICAO advance digital transformation in air travel

Amadeus is joining the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) initiative to bring digital identity, biometrics, data management and other solutions…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events