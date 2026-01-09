Hopae continues European expansion with Datai KYC modernization deal

Digital identity infrastructure company Hopae has landed a new deal as part of its strategic expansion to Europe. The South Korean firm will provide digital ID verification services to Luxembourg-based consultancy Datai, helping them modernize Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for clients in the financial industry.

Hopae has been positioning itself as an intermediary platform that connects different eIDs and digital ID wallets, including the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, through a single integration. As of September last year, the integration covers more than 50 eIDs and wallets with plans to increase this figure to 100 by the second quarter of 2026.

Datiai says that the solution will help its clients move onto faster and more secure KYC journeys aligned with eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

“Our customers are under growing pressure to reduce onboarding friction, fight increasingly sophisticated fraud while also catering to an international client base,” says Datai CEO Christian Frantzen.

Financial institutions in Luxembourg are struggling to onboard non-Luxembourg customers efficiently due to dependence on national electronic ID (eID) systems. The European state currently lacks solutions that cover both eID and KYC and fulfill all requirements, Frantzen notes.

At the same time, the European shift towards digital wallets means that regulated businesses and Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) must offer EUDI Wallets in 2026.

“By offering critical infrastructure through a single API, Hopae addresses customer needs without requiring multiple major transformation projects, while also preparing them for mandatory EUDI Wallet acceptance under eIDAS 2.0,” says Frantzen.

Last year, Hopae signed a partnership with Luxembourg’s public trust infrastructure agency, INCERT GIE, allowing its Hopae Connect to become the first officially registered intermediary service in the EU. Aside from Luxembourg, the company has offices in Seoul, San Francisco and Paris.

biometrics | Datai | digital identity | digital wallets | e-ID | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Europe | financial services | Hopae