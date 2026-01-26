FB pixel

With 1Kosmos partnership, Hopae further establishes position to support EU market

Looming EUDI Wallet deadline has firm committing big budget to global expansion 
| Joel R. McConvey
With 1Kosmos partnership, Hopae further establishes position to support EU market
 

South Korea’s Hopae and New York-based 1Kosmos have announced a strategic partnership, which will see 1Kosmos integrate Hopae Connect to extend its platform’s global eID coverage.

A release says the integration will help “reduce customer onboarding time by providing turnkey eID consumption on a global basis,” while enabling 1Kosmos customers to comply with stringent regulatory requirements for remote identity verification, including eIDAS 2.0. Broad support for standards and data formats enables interoperability across diverse identity ecosystems.

“This partnership with Hopae enables 1Kosmos to provide customers with high-assurance online identity verification that supports more than 60 global eID schemes and wallets,” says Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to move away from document based identity verification and replace it with verified, government recognized digital credentials.”

Bertrand Bouteloup, CRO and Europe GM for Hopae, says the partnership underscores the company’s ability to “complement and extend digital identity verification platforms with plug-and-play support for Global eID.”

The 1Kosmos platform with Hopae Connect and support for Global eID is available now.

Integration builds on US, EU market expansion

Hopae, which is based in Seoul, recently appointed Sarah Clark, a former SVP of digital identity at Mastercard, as CPO and GM for North America. Clark is tasked with building on the market position of Hopae Connect, the company’s tool for integrating high-assurance identity verification using government-issued digital identities across diverse markets. She will also focus on expansion in the U.S.

It follows an announcement on EU expansion from late 2025, which saw Hopae commit significant budget to strengthen its presence on the continent ahead of the eIDAS deadline.

In early 2026, it made a deal to provide digital ID verification services to Luxembourg-based consultancy Datai, helping them modernize Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for clients in the financial industry.

