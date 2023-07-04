Thailand launches digital ID verification service with ThaID app

There have been recent reports highlighting progress or novelties in various digital ID projects and systems run or backed by governments around the world, from Thailand to Jordan through Macau and Poland, to Sri Lanka.

ThaiID app to facilitate ID verification in Thailand

There’s a major change, going forward, on how digital identity verification can happen in Thailand. This follows the launch of the ‘ThaID’ mobile application which the government says is secure and easy-to-use, reports Pattaya Mail.

Speaking at the launch of the application recently, sit-in Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha explained the importance of the service, saying it was designed to facilitate ID authentication for all online transactions requiring that.

The ID verification is done via a facial recognition system, per the outlet, which also mentions that the service has already been embraced by 44 state agencies. The Department of Provincial Administration has however highlighted the need for more awareness campaigns in order to popularize the app in all districts of the country’s 76 provinces.

The caretaker PM also noted that the move is part of government’s digital transformation push which seeks to make digital technologies a major driver of access to vital services and inclusion.

The release of the app signifies a key step forward for Thailand’s digital identity pursuit since the launch of the ThaID project in 2019.

There was an announcement in April of the Thai government having secured the services of SureCert to support tits digital ID development strategy which focuses on secure access to public sector services online

Sri Lanka plans biometric capture for digital ID cards

The rollout of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Project (SL-UDI) is imminent with the government announcing that the collection of biometrics as part of the enrollment process for the issuance of national digital ID cards will begin soon, according to the State Minister for Technology.

The official made the announcement during a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on technology during a recent parliamentary session in which they also discussed plans of enabling citizens access digital documents using the single ID system, reports Adaderana.

The biometrics to be collected will include face, fingerprint and iris scans.

It was observed during the meeting that issues related to the execution mechanism were putting brakes on the digital ID project whose procurement process was launched last year.

Poland to accept digital version of plastic cards

Government-issued digital IDs in Poland will be accepted as the equivalence for the plastic version from July 14 in a step that seeks to change the way ID proofing happens in the central European nation, per a LinkedIn post by Jaroslaw Sygitowicz, co-founder of ID proofing startup Authologic.

The official claims the novelty will make Poland “the largest EU country with a government-issued digital ID equal to its plastic counterpart.”

“It is a historic moment and signifies a major change in the way identity proofing is done.”

Sygitowicz says it will be a self-sovereign identity digital ID system where users will have greater control of how and with who they share their data.

Poland announced the rollout of digital IDs in 2017.

Poland contracted HID Global last year to have more biometric security features on its national ID card in compliance with an EU resolution.

Macau accepts digital ID for border crossings

Authorities in Macau expected citizens to begin using digital IDs for cross-border movements and to access certain public and private sector services from June 30.

As reported by Macau News, citizens in the special administrative region of China are required to update their One Account app to be able to use the new functionality. Adult ID holders can verify their identity via facial recognition on the app for various purposes including account opening, while the ID of children will be linked to their parents’ apps.

The digital ID will be used at Macau’s main border points.

The Secretary for Administration Cheong Weng Chon explained that the move is the first step of plans to gradually introduce digital identity.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) Chao Wai Ieng is quoted by Macau Daily Times as explaining that the digital ID system should not be confused with the digital ID cards. They system consists of a QR code on the One Account page which also contains many security features.

Jordan’s airport digital ID novelty

Jordanian authorities have announced the setting up of ‘Sanad Stations’ at one of the country’s major airports for the activation of digital ID cards, writes Roya News.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said the stations, which have been opened at the Queen Alia International Airport, will work 24/7.

Jordan recently signed a deal with IrisGuard to deploy its iris recognition technology for digital ID enrollment.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | facial recognition | Jordan | Macau | mobile app | Poland | Sri Lanka | Thailand