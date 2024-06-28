NextgenID receives IAL-3 certification from Kantara Initiative

The Kantara Initiative has awarded NextgenID the IAL-3 (Identity Assurance Level 3) certification for its IAL-3 identity proofing and supervised remote identity proofing (SRIP) platforms.

This certification signifies compliance with the highest level of identity assurance standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ensuring that NextgenID’s processes adhere to industry norms for security, dependability, and accuracy in identity proofing.

“Achieving the Kantara IAL-3 certification, the highest level of identity proofing and assurance that exists today, is a significant milestone in the industry and a testament to the exhaustive efforts, dedication, and resilience of our team and our industry partners,” says Mohab Murrar, president and chief executive officer of NextgenID.

Under the NIST guidelines, the IAL-3 certification necessitates the physical presence of the individual during identity proofing, which can be achieved through in-person verification or supervised remote proofing methods. Furthermore, the verifying attributes must be authenticated by an authorized and trained credential service provider representative .

NIST guidelines say that a trained operator is essential to monitor the process of supervised remote proofing. The system should utilize biometric comparisons, such as facial recognition or fingerprints, to verify the applicant against the most reliable form of identity evidence provided.

“Receiving this certification signifies more than just compliance; it signifies setting a higher standard. Our SRIP solution is designed for scalability and flexibility, transforming identity proofing into a more secure, efficient, and cost-effective process for all involved,” says Michael Harris, executive vice president and chief technology officer of NextgenID.

The NextgenID SRIP fulfills all the above IAL-3 requirements. This system facilitates the remote conduct of identity verification under supervision, which includes real-time monitoring by professionals and the utilization of biometric verification, as stated by the company.

The goal is to prevent identity fraud and reduce operational costs associated with in-person identity verification.

NextgenID showcased its SRIP and IAL-3 enrollment technology at last year’s Defense Strategies Institute Identity Management Symposium.

