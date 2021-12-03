Brivo launches behavioral anomaly detection, surpasses 1M access control credentials

Brivo, a provider of cloud-based access control software, says the company now has over 1 million mobile pass credentials in use after rapid growth in 2021. That large, fast growing base of users is an important asset as the company also adds new technology for monitoring traffic and behavior patterns in built environments as a feature for property security.

Using mobile devices to open secured doors, gates and turnstiles has become more popular since the pandemic because it allows for touchless identification and access. Brivo Mobile Pass, for example, can automatically find the nearest door and open it through Bluetooth connection with Brivo Smart Readers.

“The accelerated growth we’re seeing in mobile access control is unlike anything we’ve seen in the industry to date and our innovative smart access devices continue to be a key differentiator enabling us to capitalize on this strong demand,” said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo in a prepared statement.

One new feature Brivo is touting: Brivo Access Anomaly Detection, which applies machine learning to data generated by user activity and generates reports on activities which fall outside of normal patterns. Customers have to ‘train’ the system first to establish a baseline of normal activity in each property, creating what Brivo says is a “signature user and spatial profile.” The company said a profile of normal activity can be compared to static security profiles, permissions and schedules. Deviation from the profile can generate an alert that indicates the severity of transgression.

For example, an employee accessing a single office several days a week for several months has a typical pattern in the system. If they suddenly enter a restricted area (say, building control systems or a server room), Brivo’s system would flag that activity.

Companies are in the process of adjusting policies to a new pandemic-driven reality of the hybrid workforce, meaning that employees are both working both at home and entering office spaces at varied times. Brivo says the ability of Anomaly Detection to take data and provide analytics and alerts will improve the process of providing security by exposing unusual behavior that could go unnoticed by human systems operators.

Brivo’s growth comes amid rapid proptech market growth and industry acquisitions. More than 15 million mobile credentials were downloaded in 2020, according to market research firm Omdia, with contactless access control systems observed to have grown significantly since the onset of the pandemic.

A facial recognition door system for use with Brivo software was launched last through a partnership with MVI.

Brivo also recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions. Another competitor in the cloud-based access market space, OpenPath, was acquired by Motorola earlier this year.

Article Topics

access control | behavioral analysis | biometrics | Brivo | contactless | research and development | smartphones