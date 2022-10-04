Paravision launches biometric search engine and tips expanded focus at Converge

Paravision has launched an image search engine and new and improved biometric liveness detection capabilities among the latest product updates at its Converge 2022 event.

The integration of Paravision facial recognition with an enterprise-grade search function in Paravision Search supports very large databases and handles many requests at once. The software is easily configurable, Paravision says, and enables tailored searches of sub-galleries. The company intends Paravision Search to address identity verification, travel and border, government identity program and event applications.

“We’ve taken industry-leading technology and packaged it in a way that better meets the scale, efficiency and reliability needs of the largest face recognition users from air travel to financial services,” says Benji Hutchinson, Paravision president and COO. “We’re able to integrate the latest technology and latest thinking from top-to-bottom, and of course API-driven and partner oriented just like our face recognition SDKs and Docker Containers.”

Paravision also unveiled a presentation attack detection capability using 2D RGB images, such as selfies taken on a smartphone. The company says its 2D RGB Presentation Attack Detection can be deployed on mobile devices or a server, and process single images in near real-time.

The company also partnered with a Five Eyes government agency earlier this year to develop deepfake detection technology, a project which was discussed at Converge.

“Our goal is to provide a trust layer for the physical and digital worlds to protect against malicious actors, fundamentally supported by an understanding of truth and reality in presented identity,” states Paravision Chief Product Officer Joey Pritikin.

Product updates

Enhancements to multiple existing Paravision products were also announced at Converge.

Paravision Streaming 7 extends the company’s computer vision AI beyond face detection to detect people and vehicles. This makes the solution more flexible for customers building perimeter security or queue analytics tools, according to the announcement.

A video redaction capability is also in development to address biometric data privacy concerns.

The company has also upgraded its Attribute SDK, which is part of the Identity+ platform, for analysis of elements like headwear, eyewear and masks.

Paravision says it is also drawing on its success in accuracy benchmarks like the NIST FRVT and DHS Biometric Technology Rally to address new areas of computer vision AI.

“We have so many opportunities to help advance science, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, national security, agriculture and more. We believe most applications that require processing, characterization and understanding of visual information can benefit from Vision AI,” comments Doug Aley, CEO of Paravision.

The company also states that all development for new markets and applications will be carried out according to its AI Principles.

Paravision VP of Government Affairs and Public Policy Bishop Garrison argued in a recent opinion piece for Protocol that a common set of AI principles should be broadly adopted by private and public institutions to solidify trust and align AI development with society’s values.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | computer vision | facial recognition | Paravision | presentation attack detection | research and development