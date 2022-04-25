Veridas ISO/IEC compliance confirmed for level 2 biometric liveness detection by iBeta

Spanish biometrics developer Veridas has received compliance confirmation to the international standard for presentation attack detection (PAD) level 2 test with flying colors, adding to the company’s list of successful evaluations.

The test was for ISO/IEC 30107-3, which examines the effectiveness of liveness detection for remote biometric authentication systems. Level 1 judges for simple attacks like high-resolution digital and paper photos, high-definition challenge/response videos, and paper masks. Level 2 checks for more sophisticated methods like realistic dolls and 3D masks made of resin, latex and silicone, and faces generated by digital imaging. Veridas says its liveness detection system passed with 100 percent effectiveness over 700 impersonation attempts. In December 2020, the company passed level 1 assessment.

The test was conducted by iBeta Quality Assurance in accordance with the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) criteria for ISO biometrics evaluations.

In the announcement, Veridas says that it is one of few companies that have achieved ISO 30107-3 compliance confirmation and also had its face biometrics’ effectiveness confirmed in NIST assessments. The company further claims to be the only one in the world to have the two above third-party assessments as well as NIST’s voice recognition assessment. The company recently scored highly with NIST’s face-and-voice-recognition biometrics evaluation.

Veridas says the confirmation of its PAD technology is a milestone in its commitment to the continuous improvement of its software, and independent evaluation of its biometric technology.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | iBeta | ISO standards | presentation attack detection | selfie biometrics | spoof detection | testing | Veridas