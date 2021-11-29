Veridas achieves high scores in NIST face and voice biometrics accuracy evaluation

Company to host NIST SRE21 workshop sessions

Veridas has scored impressive results in the joint face-and-voice-recognition biometrics evaluation from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

NIST has updated the results of the 2021 Speaker Recognition Evaluation, which assessed the accuracy of biometric algorithms for voice matches, combined voice and image matches, and for voluntary submissions of speaker recognition through visual data only. NIST then calculated an average score. Each identity in the database includes a speech sample and a selfie.

Writing on the company’s website, Veridas Product Manager for Voice Biometrics Miguel Zarraluqui said the combination of face and voice recognition can provide superior security.

“The double-factor verification combining both face and voice biometrics increases certainty and security to a whole new level while offering users different ways to authenticate according to each circumstance,” Zarraluqui explains.

“Authorising transactions in a chatbot by sending a 3-second audio text or activating a SIM card by taking a selfie is now possible thanks to Veridas’ solutions.”

The company has also recently announced it will discuss these results at the NIST Speaker Recognition Evaluation 2021 (SRE21) virtual workshop, which will take place between December 14 and 16.

In terms of face biometrics, in particular, Veridas has strengthened its position in several categories in NIST’s latest 1:1 Face Recognition Vendor Test Evaluation (FRVT).

The company’s das-Face biometric engine has reduced error rate by half when compared to previous evaluations, with a False Positive Rate below one percent in the NIST test.

These results were achieved in the visa and border category, with Veridas confirming the biometric engines it submits for NIST evaluations are the same that they offer to clients in real-world scenarios.

November was an eventful month for Veridas, with the company’s selfie biometrics approved for remote public sector services in Spain.

