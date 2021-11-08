Veridas selfie biometrics approved for remote public sector services in Spain

Veridas is the first Spanish company to certify technology for the verification of remote identity in the Spanish Public Administration, opening up a new potential customers group for the company’s SaaS biometrics.

Using Veridas’ video-identification tool, Spanish self-employed people are able to complete administrative procedures and formalities, with total security and reliability, without going to local administration offices, according to the announcement. There are also applications for pensioners, who can use the biometric technology to provide proof of life and thus also avoid going to the local office to collect pension payments. The tool can further be used to validate the physical features of a user’s ID card through the camera of a computer, tablet or cell phone.

“Having obtained this accreditation is a sign of the high standards of effectiveness and security with which we work at Veridas. It is a great leap forward both for Veridas and for society, which will be able to take advantage of the guarantees offered by biometric technology in terms of verifying the identity of individuals,” says Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

Dekra the conformity assessment body of eIDAS (EU), says the tool complies with the security requirements demanded by the National Cryptologic Center’s high category ICT Security Guide. Veridas also recently obtained the Certificate of Conformity of the National Security Scheme, issued by Bureau Veritas Certification. The government of the Basque country, northern Spain has announced that the technology can be used to obtain the BakQ, a means of identification and electronic signature.

In September a NIST report showed that Veridas had improved its face matching algorithm, significantly shown with a gallery of 12 million identities, and the error rate falling from 15.41 percent to 7.53 percent.

Mexican pensioners, meanwhile, are already making use of Veridas’ voice technology, by performing proof of life verification from home with only a phone call, in a highly secure process using voice biometrics via BBVA Mexico. The company’s voice biometrics solution also has end-users in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Mexico who use the solution to identify themselves when they call the bank, insurance company or gas and electricity supplier.

Veridas has formed several partnerships over the past year, notably with Deutsche Telekom, BBVA​​, Neoris and Veritran.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | government services | identity verification | remote authentication | Spain | standards | Veridas