Veridas sees strong voice biometrics adoption by call centers, Auraya accredited by AWS

Leading call centers around the world are adopting Veridas’ voice biometrics to allow end users to authenticate their identity within three seconds without a predefined phrase and in any language, the company says.

According to a showcase document from the company, Veridas voice biometrics solution already has end-users in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Mexico who use the solution to identify themselves when they call their bank, insurance company or gas and electricity supplier to seek services.

In addition to its technological features, the solution is attracting customers due to its biometric accuracy rate of over 99.9 percent, strong results in testing by the National Institute for Science and Technology (NIST), as well as for its data privacy and protection policy, with no customer data stored by Veridas, according to the company.

Leading global enterprises such as BBVA, Deutsche Telekom, and Prosegur are using the solution which is installed in the different contact center platforms they use — which include Avaya, Genesys, Twilio, Amazon Connect, and Enghouse, among others. The company says it is also going beyond this to expand its customer network and ensure that its product reaches many more users across the world.

“When we at Veridas decided to develop a product specifically for Call Centers, in which the end-user could be authenticated in real-time while conversing with an agent, we made the firm decision to design it so that it could be easily and integrated into any existing platform,” explains Miguel Zarraluqui, product manager of Voice Biometrics at Veridas. “And it is now that this long-term vision is bearing numerous fruits, after months invested in the development and configuration of a solution based on 100 percent proprietary technology, based on artificial intelligence algorithms and neural networks.”

Veridas recently partnered with Neoris to offer its voice biometrics technology for personal authentication by customers in the banking sector.

AWS accreditation for Auraya’s voice biometrics

A press release indicates that Auraya’s EVA Voice Biometrics release 2.1.2 has been granted accreditation by the AWS Foundational Technical Review, ensuring that their customers can use the state-of-the-art technology for secure authentication and fraud detection on their Amazon Connect contact center platform.

The accreditation, the release states, was achieved by Auraya working closely with an AWS Partner Solutions Architect to review and accredit EVA for meeting its security, reliability, and operational risks requirements.

Auraya’s voice biometrics were added to the portfolio of contact center solutions offered by AWS earlier this year.

“It has never been easier for organizations that use Amazon Connect as their cloud-based contact center platform to activate a comprehensive active and passive voice biometric solution within a few hours,” claims Paul Magee, president of Auraya. “EVA delivers improved personalized self-service, reduced agent handling time, improved agent experience and most importantly, delivers on the promise of convenience and security for customers in all channels. In this world of more online, more work from home, more risk from cyber criminals and fraudsters, this easy-to-deploy and easy-to-use highly secure voice biometric capability is a game changer. Customer experience is significantly improved when it is easy for customers to verify their identity without disclosing personal information or needing to remember passwords or fumble for one-time passcodes.”

Auraya launched its voice biometrics for forensics applications recently.

Article Topics

Amazon Connect VoiceID | Auraya | authentication | biometrics | call centers | certification | Veridas | voice biometrics