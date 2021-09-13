Neoris, Veridas partner to offer voice biometrics for banking sector

Neoris says it has reached an international agreement with Veridas to respond to the growing need for biometric identity verification by companies and businesses in the financial services domain.

In a company announcement, Neoris said with its extensive experience in the financial services domain, it is joining forces with Veridas to offer one of the most cutting-edge market solutions for identification and recognition to respond to the digital landscape’s new demands.

The alliance will offer clients voice biometric technology which allows for personal authentication in three seconds, no matter the language or text used.

The voice biometrics algorithm has been evaluated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the biometric software includes an innovative anti-fraud system which is able to determine whether the user’s voice is their authentic voice or just a recorded one, Veridas says.

The company adds that the solution has the capability to discard a fake voice with above 99 percent biometric accuracy.

“Innovation has always been at the core of Neoris’ DNA, which is why we constantly work to offer the most disruptive solutions to our customers. Veridas’ innovative biometrics system addresses two of the main objectives of financial institutions today, cybersecurity and customer experience. So I am certain that this partnership will be of great benefit to the banking sector,” said Jaime Peñaranda, global director of Financial Services at Neoris.

“It is a great opportunity for Veridas to have Neoris among its partners,” Veridas Strategic Alliances Director Ignacio del Castillo stated. “Its experience and technological potential will help us to offer the banking sector a leading solution in the field of identity verification and authentication in digital payment processes.”

Veridas recently upgraded its face biometrics system and saw its voice biometric solution deployed for a pensioner verification program.

