Auraya launches voice biometrics for forensics, adds SaaS delivery model

Auraya has expanded its voice biometrics to a cloud delivery model with the launch of EVA Forensics, which is also available for on-premise and cloud-based deployments to detect and prevent fraud.

The new offering is the renamed third-generation of EVA Fraud Manager, which is now available through an SaaS delivery model. The new release also adds enhancements to the fraud manager experience, a faster biometric crossmatching capability, and more flexibility with different methods for performing voice recognition in real time or against stored audio samples, according to a company announcement.

Improvements to the user interface include a new dashboard landing page and access to application modules via a collapsible navigator. Security improvements include a role manager, improved ad-hoc audio testing, and improved biometric match scoring with different ‘raw,’ ‘imposter probability’ and ‘odds’ scores that can be analyzed by artificial intelligence decision systems.

With the new features, Auraya says law enforcement and homeland security organizations can use EVA Forensics to find a person of interest among millions of audio feeds in real time conversation or historical recordings.

“Our enterprise customers have asked for EVA Forensics to be provided as SaaS which we have included in this latest software release,” states Auraya CEO Ray Doak in a company announcement. “This enables organizations of any scale to adopt Fraud Management within their Contact Center or Digital channel environment. Ultimately this will lead to cost savings for organizations and improved security for legitimate customers as a result of detecting and deterring fraud. Government agencies in law enforcement and homeland security now have improved tools to detect persons of interest in all forms of audio communications.”

Organizations can use EVA Forensics to enroll the voice biometrics of fraudsters from call recordings or external sources, and then tracks them through contact center, voice bot and digital channels in real-time, Auraya says.

Auraya made EVA Voice Biometrics available to Ping Identity’s enterprise customers through a partnership announced in May.

Article Topics

Auraya | biometrics | forensics | fraud prevention | SaaS | voice biometrics | voice recognition